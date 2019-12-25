The Roaring 20s will be celebrated in 2020, not 2019, as originally planned.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will host A Roaring 20s Event at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company. Tickets are $75 and provide a buffet dinner that includes Shade Mountain Winery wine and Rusty Rail beer, a cash bar, fun activities and dancing.
The Roaring 20s Event was originally planned for December but was changed to Valentine’s Day weekend due to scheduling conflicts of people who had hoped to attend in support of the museum.
“People are really coming through for this,” said Eva Linke, chairperson and board member of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, “and that’s why it’s important to change the date to accommodate people who expressed an interest in coming but couldn’t attend because of the holidays.”
Along with the buffet and dancing there will be a wine pull and silent and live auctions with more than 50 donations from local and outside businesses.
Guests are encouraged to help promote the spirit of the 1920s theme by dressing in period clothing and participating in the Gatsby and Daisy lookalike contests or competing for Best Dressed Gangster.
Music from the ’20s era will fill the air during dinner, and guests will hear a brief history of the museum. Four VIP tables offering special perks and seating for eight people are offered at $2,000 for those wishing to become VIP supporters of the museum. Currently, the Buggy Museum is run entirely by volunteers and receives no local, state or federal funding.
“The museum is a huge part of Mifflinburg, the history,” said Roxanne Kopelcheck, event manager for the Rusty Rail. “The people, the community and its ties to all of Mifflinburg make the museum a part of all who live and pass through this quaint little part of central PA.”
“It sounds like a lot of money,” said Heidi Criswell, executive director of Mifflinburg Heritage Revitalization Association. “But it’s for a good cause, and the money will be staying in town. The Buggy Museum brings a lot of people into town. It’s our thing. We would hate to lose it.”
“The Buggy Museum is a one-of-a-kind in this country,” Linke said. “It’s the only one that has an intact workshop that is open to the public.”
The Roaring ’20s theme was chosen for several reasons, including marking 100 years from that era.
“We’re going into 2020,” Linke said. “The 1920s was an exciting time, with gangsters, flappers, ‘The Great Gatsby,’ prohibition and early cars.”
Cars, too, are related to both the Buggy Museum and the Rusty Rail, which started as the Mifflinburg Body Company and went from making horse carriages to car, truck and school bus bodies.
“Mifflinburg had the most buggies per capita (than any other town) in the United States,” Linke said. “Hence the nickname, Buggytown, USA.”
Museum board members hope to make the buffet/dancing event an annual occasion to raise funds needed for revitalization of the museum. “The benefit is a way to give back to the town and to honor those who left their mark on Mifflinburg,” Kopelcheck said. “The evening will be filled with fun, dancing and a shared commitment of community.”
Ticket sales will close Feb. 5, 2020. Tickets also are available at Tack Room, Inc., in Vicksburg, and Heritage Printers and Dr. Dave Holman’s office, both in Mifflinburg. Or text 570-713-9202