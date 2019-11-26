A trip to China improved Sarah Schutt’s daughter’s vision, and now Schutt is raising money to continue helping her daughter and other children with the same medical problem.
The Second Annual Winter Festival to benefit Giving the Gift of Sight will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buffalo Mennonite Church on Hoffa Mill Road. The festival will feature craft and food vendors, a Chinese auction, raffles and a visit from Santa Claus.
Schutt’s daughter, Heather, was diagnosed at four months of age with ONH, or Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, which results from under-developed optic nerves that are needed to carry messages from the eye to the brain. According to the Magic Foundation, which helps families of children diagnosed with a wide variety of growth impacting medical conditions, ONH is the single leading cause of blindness in infants and toddlers.
Schutt’s family learned of stem cell treatment in Quingdao, China, and took Heather there when she was three years old. During their 6-week stay she received injections of stem cells and growth factors.
“The distance Heather can see has doubled, she has been seizure free, and her speech improved dramatically,” Schutt said on “Giving the Gift of Sight’s” Facebook page. “Now that we have seen what this treatment can do first hand, we want to be able to help others have the same opportunity.”
Heather will travel to Thailand in February for further treatment.
Schutt, president of Giving the Gift of Sight, said the Winter Festival consists of 20 to 25 food and craft vendors, including Magg’s Memories, Scentsy, Barkin Dog Biscuits and doTerra.
“There’s tons of amazing vendors, from food to crafts to everything,” said Vanessa Maggs, owner of Magg’s Memories, which makes custom shirts, cups, ornaments, ear rings and other items. “There’s also a huge Chinese auction.”
Sandwiches, homemade chicken corn soup and potato soup will be available to eat in or take out, Schutt said.
Santa will visit from 1 to 2 p.m., and kids games and activities will be available.
New this year will be two raffle drawings, one of three guns donated to the event, and the other of a handmade wooden cradle with well over $500 worth of baby items, Schutt said.
Also new, Hannah Marie Photography is teaming with Annette Haines to offer Christmas photo mini sessions for a minimum $25 donation. Participants will receive their photos on a CD, along with a print release. All profits will go to Giving the Gift of Sight. Walk-ins are welcome, or call or text 570-713-8692 for an appointment.
The Winter Festival gives people a chance to support local small business owners, Schutt said.
“We try to get a really good selection of vendors so that there’s almost anything you could think of,” she said. “It’s just a day of shopping.”