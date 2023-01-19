MCALISTERVILLE — The Seger Family is carrying on a family legacy of music ministry. Jamie and Kerry Seger, former member of Kerry’s family’s group “The Kerstetter Family,” can now be found singing alongside their two children, with their signature southern/country/bluegrass gospel music sound.
The family will perform at Stony Run Mission in McAlisterville on Sunday evening. They have led the worship service there multiple times. Nick Smith, pastor, said the church is looking forward to hosting them once again.
“I love the upbeat sound and the gospel message that is shared through their music,” he said. “It is so great when people recognize that the Lord has talented them, and then they use that talent to serve and worship Him. Their passion and heart to encourage and lead people to worship and love Jesus is reflected every time.”
Smith said he grew up hearing The Kerstetter Family, which sang at his home church and other churches in the area. Kerry was the youngest member of that group, which performed frequently across the Valley from the 1970s through 2010. Kerry’s brother, Brad, was also a part of that group. When they discovered he had cancer, the family decided to travel full-time, with a goal of performing as long as Brad was able.
Traveling full-time wasn’t possible for Kerry and Jamie, who both had jobs and were raising their two small children, so they decided to step down from the group.
But that didn’t mean it was an end to music for the talented duo. In 2009, they were asked to sing for a Sunday school picnic. Their children were 2 and 4 at the time.
“After that first date, God opened doors for several churches to call us, and it took off from there,” Kerry said.
While Jamie and Kerry both have jobs outside of music performance, they also spend a lot of time singing for church services, church picnics, festivals, and concerts.
“It is a joy to see that our children love it too,” Kerry said. “We look forward to singing together, and I believe it draws us closer as a family, having that connection.”
Jamie sings and plays acoustic guitar and mandolin, while Kerry sings and plays the keyboard.
Their son Seth, 17, plays drums, and their daughter Kinsley, 15, sings and plays the mandolin.
In 2020, they were joined by Kerry’s and Jamie’s nephew, Jared Wehry (formerly with the Wehry Family), who sings and plays steel guitar, lead guitar, dobro, harmonica, and other instruments.
Wehry’s wife Katie, has also become involved with the group, managing publicity and running the sound. She also occasionally sings with the group and plays bass guitar.
When Kerry’s brother Brad passed away in 2010, the Kerstetter Family disbanded, but their long legacy of performing in the Valley had formed many long-lasting connections. That included one with Stony Run Mission. Kerry said when the pastor there heard she and Jamie had begun singing with their children, he invited them to come there, too.
“We have quite a few dear friends from that church,” Kerry said. “They are a very welcoming congregation and enjoy music!”
Not only is the family connected by blood and a love for music, they also share in a focused mission.
“Our prayer for every concert or service is that anyone who doesn’t know Jesus Christ as their personal Savior will come to know him through our concert,” Kerry said, adding that they also hope “to encourage the Christians to draw closer to Jesus and spread His love and joy to others each day.”
The Seger Family is based in Shamokin. They made their first recording in 2013 and have been busy working on another, which they hope to release this spring.