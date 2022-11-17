SELINSGROVE – The timeless appeal of “A Christmas Carol” takes on a fresh look in a play focusing on what a “mean girl” needs to learn to find happiness.
Selinsgrove Area High School presents its fall play, “Christmas Carol High School,” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
“Christmas Carol High School,” by Mark Landon Smith, is a modern take on the well-known Dickens story “A Christmas Carol,” said Laurie Knitter, Selinsgrove Area High School librarian and director of the play.
“Our student actors were torn between wanting to produce the Christmas classic and wanting to perform a comedy,” she said. “We ended up combining the two with the current production.”
Licensed by Concord Theatricals, the show seems to be geared specifically toward teens, Knitter said. It begins as a play within a play as students prepare for a production of “Romeo and Juliet.”
“It’s just two days before opening night and the star of the show, Meredith Priestley, doesn’t know her lines,” Knitter said. “She refuses to learn them and insists on cue cards.”
The “quintessential mean girl,” Meredith has a sense of entitlement and treats others like garbage, Knitter explained. To save her from eternal condemnation, she is visited by Gwendolyn, this story’s version of Marley’s ghost. Gwendolyn tells Meredith to be ready to be visited by three spirits over the next three nights.
“These ghosts are not what the audience would expect, however,” Knitter said. “These spirits are zany takes on the originals and will no doubt have the audience in stitches.”
Sophomore Quinn Stanford plays Patty Prince, one of the ghosts of Christmas past.
“I am part of a duo of dead cheerleaders from 1956,” he said. “The part has been challenging but has ultimately a lot of fun to create with my partner, Clayton Fawver, who plays Patty’s brother, Patrick.”
Audiences will laugh at their antics, most of which they improvised, Stanford said.
“I also play a girl. So that’s been fun,” he said. “The audience will enjoy a different take on this familiar story.”
“We hope the show will usher in the holiday season with both a sense of fun and reflection for our audience,” Knitter said. “There are some poignant moments in this comedy that mirror the themes of the original story.”
Sophomore Ella Wenrich plays the ghost of Christmas Future, who said the character has not changed much from the original.
“He’s a scary and mysterious character,” she said. “I have no lines, but Future makes a big impact. I hope audiences will recognize this character from the original story.”
“While the framework will be familiar to audiences, the characters in the story are uproarious, all because of the creativity, comedic timing, and talent of our student actors,” Knitter said. “It’s an evening of fun and frivolity for everyone.”
Tickets are available at the door or in advance at the main office of the Selinsgrove Area High School.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com