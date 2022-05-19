SELINSGROVE — What are the odds that, just after revising her will, a once-glamorous movie star is conked on the head with a heavy object and, when the library cop who came to reclaim an overdue book investigates, he finds every visitor in the house holding some type of heavy object. Audience members get a chance to laugh in Selinsgrove Area High School’s nonsensical, fast-paced show.
Students will present their spring play, “Writing a Will can be Murder,” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Written by Eddie McPherson, the comedy/murder mystery follows in the footsteps of the school’s fall play, “Who’s Dying to Be a Millionaire,” by being a silly, over-the-top laugh riot, said Laurie Knitter, Selinsgrove Area High School librarian and director of the play.
“The plot itself involves a movie star of yesteryear, Betty Crawford, and her orbit of unusual friends and family,” Knitter said. “Everyone around her, including her previous producer and director, her former butler and maid, her twin daughters, and even her next door neighbor, are anxious to see if they are in the newly revised will.
“Unfortunately for her, Betty Crawford comes to a sudden and mysterious demise at the end of Act One, and it’s up to library cop Irving Garfield, who wanders in to check on an overdue book, to solve the case.”
Sophomore Madison Bucher plays two very different characters: Young Rose and Young Producer One.
“The Young Producer is a very outspoken character who is not afraid to speak his mind, and fight others to get what, or who, he wants. I think that the audience will enjoy his assertive nature, and his boldness that often comes across as humorous,” Bucher said. “Young Rose is the polar opposite of the Young Producer. She is a very timid character who is quite emotional, as the audience will see. However, some of her strong emotions about simplistic items or events will definitely make the audience chuckle!”
“Something to enjoy about my character, Garfield, is that he’s a tad unpredictable,” said senior Logan Adams. “One minute, he’s firing shots back and forth in interviews, and the next, he could be angry, frustrated or on the brink of tears. Despite this, however, he’s just a regular guy who’s looking to outshine the expectations that people have for him.”
Knitter praised the cast members, who have worked to get their comedic timing just right.
“These students have worked hard to bring these characters to life,” Knitter said. “We appreciate our audience’s support of what these young people can do.”
Having just wrapped up their musical production of “Godspell” in March, it’s been a challenge for busy students to make time for “Writing a Will.”
“With so many activities taking place during the spring semester, it has been difficult to get the entire cast together in one place at one time,” Knitter said. “We managed it, however, when it really counted. We’ve also lost a few cast members for various reasons and had to pull new actors into parts at the last minute. These actors are heroes. They’ve stepped in and saved the day.”
Knitter offered a caveat for audience members to keep in mind: this mystery really doesn’t make much sense. It’s meant to be silly and amusing.
“There are plot holes galore, so no one should sit there and try to figure it out. We’ve been trying to do that for three months,” she said. “Just concentrate on the performances and have some fun.”
