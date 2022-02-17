SELINSGROVE — Rachel Ulsh grew up with music: singing children’s songs with her family at home, singing at church, and watching musicals. Beginning with piano lessons in second grade, she was involved in music throughout her school years, including chorus and playing various instruments in band.
“I was ‘raised’ musically by very talented and passionate music educators at Selinsgrove Area School District,” she said, “and was fully supported by my family in my musical experiences and activities.”
In her middle and high school years, Ulsh decided she wanted to teach music, too. After all, they say you should “teach your passion,” she said.
That passion and her hard work have led to her being named to the Marquis Who’s Who — a biographical publication that features “the most accomplished individuals from around the world,” according to the publication’s website. Individuals are selected for this prestigious honor based on factors including position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field. She was also selected as a top educator.
“As educators, we teach our students because we have a passion for our subject,”’ Ulsh said. “We want to instill that passion in students and cultivate it. We don’t teach for the honor(s) or glory, and we often don’t know the impact left on students. This honor allows me to know, in part, that my teaching has made an impact.”
A 2009 graduate of Susquehanna University with a degree in music education, Ulsh served as a music teacher in the Midd-West, Shamokin, Our Lady of Lourdes, Mount Carmel and Susquenita schools. She earned a master’s degree in music education from Kent State University, and in 2016 returned to her alma mater, the Selinsgrove Area School District, where she works as the high school choral director and musical director.
Nicholas Eischeid, music teacher and band director at the high school, said Ulsh deserves this recent honor.
“She is a consummate professional and an excellent educator who cares deeply for all of her students,” he said, adding that she is also dedicated to her community.
Selinsgrove Area High School Principal Matthew Conrad called Ulsh a “dynamic educator” who goes above and beyond to ensure the students’ growth and to give them opportunities to showcase their talents.
“Our amazing student performances throughout the school year represent the many hours she dedicates to ensuring students are successful,” he said, adding, “Her work with our students reflects the passion all our music educators possess here at the Selinsgrove Area School District. We are incredibly proud of Mrs. Ulsh and her continued success with students.”
Guiding students
The students are thankful for Ulsh’s impact on their lives as well.
Maya Caron, a senior at Selinsgrove Area High School, is not only a music honor student, but is completing an independent student with Ulsh in which she is receiving experience in conducting the choirs. Next year, she plans to attend college as a music education major. She said Ulsh is knowledgeable and genuinely cares for each of her students.
“She has taught me so much about musicality and what it means to be a musician,” she said. “Through her, I have learned valuable lessons about hard work and persistence. She has helped me to become a confident person and musician and has allowed me to grow in many ways.”
“Without Mrs. Ulsh and her guidance, I sincerely do not believe that I would be the person I am today,” she said. “I am eternally grateful for her and everything she has done, and I will miss her very much when my high school career is over.”
Ulsh encourages students to be well-rounded and to have various experiences, from the arts, to athletics, to academics. However, she has a soft spot for music and the benefits it offers.
“The arts are a place in which students can connect to emotions,” she said. “There tends to be a family atmosphere in the music ensembles and an embracing of all types of people. This is not to say one cannot find this in other subjects and teams, but in music, everyone participates during every single minute. It is a wonderful feeling to have this teamwork and family togetherness while creating art.”
Her greatest joy is when she sees her students experiencing “lightbulb” moments and seeing them succeed.
In 2019, Ulsh’s advanced choir auditioned to be part of the WorldStrides competition. The choir won the Gold Award, the Adjudicator’s Award and the Overall Choir Award, earning them a trip to sing at Carnegie Hall.
Ulsh plans to pursue a second master’s degree in choral conducting, while continuing to learn innovative ways to teach her students.
She credits her faith in God and the support of her husband Alex, mother Rose Weir, and her entire family, for her continued growth and success.
“They watch my children during rehearsals, they support me in my musical endeavors, they give words of encouragement and they pray for me,” she said.
Ulsh is a member of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association, National Association for Music Education, National Education Association, Pennsylvania State Education Association, and Sigma Alpha Iota.