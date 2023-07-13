SELINSGROVE — Back before brewfests were popular, this one started with 18 breweries and three wineries and quickly won awards for its quality and community spirit.
The Selinsgrove Brewfest will take place Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. on University Avenue, between Broad and West Pine Streets.
At press time, the festival offered 26 breweries, four wineries, four distilleries and six retail vendors. Along with four hours of unlimited tastings of beer, wine, and spirits at the festival, guests might want to try other Selinsgrove activities, including paddling, tubing or fishing on the Susquehanna River and shopping and dining downtown.
“Some breweries are new this year and releasing beers here that haven’t been released anywhere else yet,” said Carol Handlan, co-founder of the festival. “Penn College Brewing and Fermentation program is coming this year and showcasing their beer, too.”
She noted that this is the Selinsgrove Brewfest’s 15th year, and it’s being held, coincidentally, on July 15. Ticket costs have not increased in five years.
“For the people who are truly coming for craft beer, what they enjoy most is meeting the owners and the brewers,” Handlan said. “It’s not volunteers pouring beer that they know nothing about. That’s what sets our festival apart from the others. They know what they’re pouring.”
Food provided by downtown eateries is also included in the ticket cost.
“It’s a great, social atmosphere,” said co-founder Jeff Reed. “People can taste a wide variety of brewed beverages, wines and distilled spirits. We promote our downtown. Some people stay for the weekend.”
Music will be provided by Almost There, a six-piece cover band based in Wayne, whose music focuses on songs from the ’90s to today. Handlan explained that one of the festival committee members listened to 30 different bands and dwindled the options down to five. Almost There was then chosen by the rest of the committee.
New this year is a partnership with the Susquehanna University Alumni Association, which offers an overnight stay on campus for Selinsgrove Brewfest ticket holders.
“We’re excited about that,” Handlan said.
The Brewfest has come to be looked forward to as a get-together for both alumni and local residents.
“People who graduated and left the area return for the Brewfest,” Reed said. “It’s become a reunion for people.”
Handlan emphasized the importance of the festival’s three main sponsors.
“We are just over the moon with Weis Markets, Sheetz and the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau for the support of our event,” she said. “They’ve been with us all these years.”
One hundred percent of net profits go to the Selinsgrove Revitalization, Inc., and Handlan said they will soon hit the $1 million mark of donated funds, which help support projects like the renovated town clock and hanging flower baskets downtown.
“It won’t be long (before hitting the $1 million mark),” Handlan said. “The Brewfest truly is a fundraiser.”
A shuttle service will be provided to hotel guests staying at the Econo Lodge, Hampton Inn, Quality Inn, Holiday Inn Xpress or the new Fairfield Inn, all located less than two miles from the festival. Free parking is available at nearby Susquehanna University. Watch for parking signs on West Pine Street and University Avenue.
