SELINSGROVE — Even when you know you live in a beautiful area, it’s interesting to see it through the eyes of artists.
The Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Third Annual Plein Air Competition on Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration for artists is due by Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Co-hosted with the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Plein Air Competition will be held in conjunction with a children’s chalk art contest, silent auction and Savory Sip & Stroll.
Artists of all ages are invited to enter the competition using oils, watercolors, pencils or whatever they prefer. Helen Walter, president of the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce, said the quality of the entries continues to amaze judges.
“It’s unbelievable what they can do in two hours,” she said. “It’s just incredible.”
One of the winners from the first Plein Air event stood on the bridge between downtown Selinsgrove and the Isle of Que to paint a scene focusing on Penns Creek.
“It was absolutely gorgeous,” Walter said, adding that other artists have chosen to focus on the downtown farmers market, river scenes, buildings and other eye-catching spots.
David Jones, owner of Allen A. Shaffer Insurance Agency, in Shamokin Dam, said his wife, an artist, inspired the idea for the Plein Air Contest.
“When we got involved in the area, she said it’s just a beautiful area to paint,” Jones said.
He pitched the idea to the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce, who saw it as a unique way to draw people to the town.
“Our bottom line is to always have people discover Selinsgrove,” Walter said.
Shaffer Insurance agency donated cash prizes of $500 for first place, $350 for second, $250 for third and $400 for Viewers’ Choice.
Selinsgrove businesses support the event in a number of ways. Gift cards from local craft stores will be awarded for middle and high school students: $100 from Brushstrokes Gallery Art Supplies & Framing, in Lewisburg, $75 from Hobby Lobby and $50 from Michael’s, both in Selinsgrove. These are sponsored by Dreese’s Produce and Hess Family Eye Care, both in Selinsgrove.
New this year will be a children’s chalk art contest at the Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library. For a $5 entry fee children will be given snacks and a packet of chalk to create their own artwork on the sidewalks around the library. Local sponsors providing prizes are Graci’s Flowers & Gifts, The Creative Space, Hoopla’s Xtreme Family Fun, and Hassinger and Courtney Auctioneers.
“The goal is to surround the library with chalk art,” Walter said.
After the artists hand in their work, judging begins in “The Gallery Lot” at the Selinsgrove Inn, from about noon to 2 p.m. New this year is a silent auction where people can purchase a $5 ticket to the Savory Sip & Stroll that also allows them five entries to vote for Viewers’ Choice. The Sip & Stroll includes local wineries, produce markets, bakeries and caterers.
“People can try bite-sized samples of their wares,” Walter said.
The Plein Air Competition has grown from its first year, Jones said, noting that artists travel to the Grove from as far as Harrisburg, Lancaster, Bloomsburg and Williamsport.
“It’s really amazing, what these individuals can do in such a short period of time,” he said. “It really is something else.”
