In a great example of town organizations pulling together to support one another, the Snyder County Arts Council will augment Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce’s sidewalk sales with local crafters and art shows in downtown businesses.
The Selinsgrove Fine Arts Stroll will offer mini art galleries at several locations, plus Crafts on the Commons on the next two Fridays and Selinsgrove Sidewalk Sales on the next two Saturdays.
“We welcome every opportunity to showcase the talents of our neighbors and bring our community together through the arts,” said Denise Moy, president of the Snyder County Arts Council.
“One of SCAC’s missions is to provide local artists with opportunities to show and sell their work. Fine Arts Stroll gives them venues, introduces people to art in some unexpected places and allows businesses to brighten their spaces with something different.”
Participating businesses are located on Market Street and in the Rudy Gelnett Public Library on High Street and can be identified by a red, white and blue mini gallery sign in their window.
Artists include Rita Kurtz, photography; Vicki Renn, wildlife watercolor painting; Marilyn Paul, printmaking; Thom Travis, photography; Mindy Lamprinos, photography; Chad Hummel, photography; Angela Mowery, pottery; Valerie Moyer, acrylic painting and prints; Lori Lupolt, mandala prints and Meagan Lupolt, pottery.
The Stroll provides one more reason for people to come and discover Selinsgrove, said Helen Walter, president of Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce and owner of Cottage on Pine, offering antiques and accessories.
“We have so many fabulous restaurants and unique little shops that make us a lovely destination spot,” Walter said. “And, of course, we have many talented artists and crafters in the area.”
Deepening the community ties, the Snyder County Arts Council and the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce have planned these events to complement the Ta-Ta Trot (July 13), Antiques on the Avenue (July 14), the Hops, Vines, and Wine Festival (July 20), and the Saturday Farmers Market on Selinsgrove Commons.
The Selinsgrove Stroll was introduced by the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce to encourage people to frequent downtown businesses, Moy said.
“The Arts Council offered to pump up the volume of sidewalk sales with crafters and artists,” she said. “We want our community to appreciate that our local businesses are our businesses and our small town is not a big-box store filled with imports.”
“Another reason for the Selinsgrove Stroll is to encourage children and teens to be creative and learn some marketing skills by selling their work,” Walter said.
The Stroll offers an opportunity to make connections that are not otherwise possible with local businesses and artists.
“People should get off Amazon and Etsy,” Moy said, “and stroll into town to interact face-to-face with their talented neighbors.”