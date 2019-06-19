The Selinsgrove Projects, Inc. (SPI) Promotions Committee is hosting a celebration this weekend to “welcome home” the town’s historic Snyder County Trust clock. The celebration will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. during the Selinsgrove Farmers’ Market in the Commons, located at the corner of Market and Pine streets in downtown Selinsgrove.
In April of 2018, the clock was removed from its permanent perch on the corner of East Pine Street for restoration and cleaning. The clock mechanics were also moved to the lower portion of the clock for easier access.
For its return to the downtown this week, a celebration has been planned to include an official proclamation from Selinsgrove Mayor Jeffrey Reed, remarks from SPI’s clock committee that researched and organized its restoration, a brief history of the McClintock clock and how it became a downtown fixture and the unveiling of a new promotional town mascot.
Taking place during Selinsgrove’s Farmers’ Market, the celebration will also include live music from John Derk. A special “Grover Ale” will be launched by the Isle of Que Brewing Company and the Selin’s Grove Brewing Co. will be offering their homemade root beer. Food will be provided by the Wicked Dog Grille and OIP Xpress, and Bella’s Bliss Bakery will offer clock cupcakes and cookies to unveil the new mascot.
The event is free and open to the public. You can find more information on the Downtown Selinsgrove Facebook page.
Selinsgrove Projects, Inc. is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization whose primary focus is on community revitalization. The board of directors is presently made up of various volunteers with a wide range of expertise.
Board members and non-board members comprise our several committees to include the Hops, Vines and Wines Festival, Market Street Festival, Selinsgrove Farmers’ Market, Economic Revitalization, History Association and more.
You can learn more about SPI at Selinsgrove.net