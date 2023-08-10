LEWISBURG — “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose, by any other word would smell as sweet” … It’s tough to beat William Shakespeare for eloquence, which is part of the reason his plays continue to resonate with audiences 407 years after his death.
The Gaspipe Theatre Company will produce “Romeo and Juliet” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday’s performances will take place indoors at Riverstage Community Theatre, 815 Market St. Sunday’s performance will be at St. Mary’s Park, 218 N. 15th St.
Performances are free, but donations are gladly accepted.
“Romeo and Juliet” is the tragic story of young lovers whose families are engaged in a hateful feud, forcing Romeo and Juliet to consider death over a life where they cannot be together.
“‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a play that many have read in school and are familiar with, but I believe it is also a story that people gain different insight into throughout their lives,” said Stefan Eisenhower, president of Gaspipe Theatre Company. “The show tells a story of love, but it also tells a story of friendship, kinship and family.”
“The story is the classic love story. It’s timeless,” said Derek Scott, director of the play. “When people think of Shakespeare, it’s probably the first play that pops into their heads. It’s a well written play about passion, family feuding and the love that exists even in spite of that.”
Andrew Shaffer is the assistant director.
Rehearsals have been going great, Eisenhower said.
“We are most excited by the fact we have actors that have been acting with us for two decades, and new actors where this is their first Gaspipe production,” he said.
Scott said audiences will be impressed with the efforts of the actors on stage, most of whom he has worked and acted with before.
“I’m just so very proud of their hard work and diligence,” Scott said. “No one is getting paid. It’s just their love for theatre that keeps them going.”
Individuals attending Sunday’s outdoor show at St. Mary’s Park on N. 15th Street should bring lawn chairs to sit back and relax. Scott is looking forward to seeing audience members at the shows.
“Lewisburg always has our back when it comes to watching our performances,” he said.
The Gaspipe Theatre Company has been doing Shakespeare in the Park for 23 years, and encourages both new and experienced performers to try out for their shows.
