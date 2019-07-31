The Gaspipe Theatre Company and Riverstage Community Theatre present the 20th chapter of the Shakespeare in the Park series this weekend, this year titled “Shakespearience”
The event kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sunbury Amphitheater along Front Street in Sunbury. The rain location is the Albright Center in Sunbury.
On Saturday, you can catch “Shakespearience” at the Milton Library at 7 p.m., with a rain location of the Rockwell Center in Milton.
On Sunday, the show is planned for 7 p.m. in Lewisburg’s Hufnagle Park, with the rain location slated for the GreenSpace Center in Lewisburg.
Admission is free, although donations will be accepted at each program.
“Shakespearience” offers a collection of scenes written by William Shakespeare.
The performances are directed by Derek Scott and Andrew Shaffer.
For more information, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org