With St. Patrick’s Day and the arrival of spring just around the corner, Covered Bridge Brewhaus, at 506 N. 8th St., Shamokin is looking forward to hosting their first event of the 2022 season with their second annual “Shenanigans on 8th Street,” Saturday, from noon until 10 p.m.
Referring to the first event in 2021, Eric Kuijpers, owner of the Brewhause said, “We didn’t know what to expect, but the event was a huge success. Since then, we learned a lot and kept investing in our events. We added staff, we bought German beer tables and benches, and we invested in our own canopy. So, we are excited to kick off our monthly events on 8th Street with Shenanigans on 8th Street.”
Covered Bridge Brewhaus has a diverse lineup for this year, starting the day with bagpipers Kristin and Marina. Celtic Wood and Wires, a five-member band from the Williamsport area, playing upbeat, traditional songs and tunes from Ireland and Scotland will perform next and, after that, DJ Chad Evans will alternate with Keep Out Brass Band, a New Orleans style brass band out of Central Pennsylvania.
“This is a local group of young, very talented musicians closing out the night,” Kuijpers said. “We can guarantee that this combo will be one you don’t want to miss.”
Celtic Wood and Wires formed in early 2018 and has evolved into the band that fans know it as today. With a great following, the band has performed throughout Central and South-Central PA at local pubs and wineries, backyard parties, weddings and festivals, playing upbeat, traditional tunes from Ireland and Scotland, a little bit of Appalachian, and a few originals of their own, of which they are working on more.
Last September, the band released their first album, “Close the Back Door,” which is available on CD, along with all of the major digital platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube, Pandora and others.
Celtic Wood and Wires members include Sandi Finnerty on vocals, fiddle, mandolin and guitar; Billie Jo Shank on vocals, tin whistle, Irish flute and silver flute; Shelley Whitnack on vocals, fiddle, viola and ukulele; Michael J. Miller on vocals, guitar and Irish bouzouki, and Carl Finnerty on Bodhrán drum and vocals. Finnerty also handles the band’s business affairs.
Celtic Wood and Wires played at the Covered Bridge Brewhaus for Shenanigans on 8th Street for St. Patrick’s Day in 2021.
“We had an absolute fantastic time!” Finnerty said. “That same day, Eric Kuijpers booked us for the same event for 2022. Of course, we immediately said yes, and we are looking forward to coming back!”
The band will be playing two sets from 3 to 5 p.m., with Irish songs and tunes like “Over the Waterfall,” “Have A Little Drink,” “Whiskey in the Jar,” “Close the Back Door,” “Off to California,” and “A Bird So Rare.”
Celtic Wood and Wires has eight more shows over the coming three weeks, including shows in Lancaster, Camp Hill, and at Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury. They are currently booking more shows through September.
Finnerty said, “We want everyone to have as much fun with getting into the music just as much as we enjoy playing it,” he said. “And if last year’s Shenanigans on 8th Street is any gauge, it will be a fantastic time!”
Aside from the entertainment, the Brewhaus will, of course, have a diverse lineup of beers available, including their Coconut Porter, their Pilsner Ho-Butt, and of course green beer, along with lots of other choices. Two cash-only bars will be set up outside along with two bars inside. No outside alcohol will be allowed, as their city permit approval is for on-site purchased drinks only.
In addition, two food trucks, Woody on Wheels and Appetite Satisfaction, will be onsite to serve delicious Irish and American grub. Both trucks will be incorporating Covered Bridge Brewhaus craft beer into their Irish food dishes.
“We are excited to be part of the Shamokin revitalization, and we encourage everyone to come out and have a good time,” Kuijpers said. “If you have not visited Shamokin in the past few years, you definitely need to.”