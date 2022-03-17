Lost Mined Brewing Company in Shamokin is looking forward to the arrival of spring, but they will celebrate winter and say farewell on its last day with “Mind Melt, The Last Day of Winter Celebration!,” Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m., at 100 S. Market St.
This is Lost Mined Brewing Company’s third event, the first being the brewery’s opening and the second, a fall event with special beers on tap.
“This one, for me is a celebration of winter,” said Dennis Kaleta, owner of Lost Mined Brewing Company. “It is on the last day of winter, although for most it’s probably good riddance to winter.”
As owner, Kaleta booked the artists and did all the planning and set up for this event, along with help from his wife, staff and friends.
“We are blocking off the street and will have live music from 12 to 8 or later,” he said. “We have 18 of our own craft beers plus domestic and guest taps.” (See www.lostmined.com for a current beer list)
Lost Mined will also be releasing a special beer for the event, and a limited menu will be served so they can keep up with the demand.
The outdoor event will feature free live entertainment, featuring the music of Eric Garner, Leon B, Deuce Unplugged and John Derk.
Born in Shamokin, Derk moved to Sunbury as a child. He started playing in bands in high school and eventually played keyboards for several local bands such as Jaysenn Grand, Jesse, Topaz, and Full Circle. Derk moved to the Reading area 20 years ago but still continued to play as a solo and duo act with Louise Tyler Charvet, who was also in the band Full Circle.
“We’ve been playing together for about five or six years now,” Derk said. “Louise will be joining me at Lost Mined. I usually play there as a solo act, and this is the first time Louise will be with me there.”
Derk first performed at Lost Mined after a friend of his who lives in Shamokin recommended he stop in Lost Mined for lunch one day.
“Dennis and I got to talking, and he discovered that I was a musician and asked if I’d be interested in playing at Lost Mined,” Derk said. “I’ve been coming back about every other month for almost three years now.”
Derk plays keyboard and guitar in his shows as well as vocals, performing mostly classic rock covers with a little country and oldies thrown in.
“I really like to take requests from the audience, so I never know what I’ll be playing at any particular show,” he said.
Derk said he typically covers artists like the Beatles, Tom Petty, Neil Diamond, Todd Rundgren, and other popular artists from the ‘60s to present.
“When Louise joins me, we can add other artists like Stevie Nicks, Heart, Jefferson Airplane, and Janis Joplin,” he said.
Derk also plays in a few bands in his local area — Mere Image from Reading and Famous Rumors from the Lebanon area.
“Between the two bands and my solo and duo shows, I plan on being busy for the rest of the year,” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and making new friends.”
Kaleta said he expects this event to help the restaurant and brewery gain more exposure, and to help their staff and artists to receive some much-needed funds.
“I want to have a street event three times a year to celebrate who we are, showcase our beer, and just have a change of pace with music and camaraderie,” Kaleta said. “March, May and October is my target.”
Derk said he’s hoping they have nice weather and can have the event outdoors.
“Lost Mined has always been one of Shamokin’s best kept secrets with fantastic food, great beer, and wonderful local entertainment,” he said. “We’re hoping this event will help spread the word and help build their clientele as well as just having a fun time. I’m also looking forward to hearing some of the other musicians during the day.”