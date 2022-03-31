COAL TOWNSHIP — Who hasn’t dreamed of being a mermaid or meeting one and being swept into their world under the sea? Audiences will love the chance to do that while enjoying the familiar music from this story.
Shamokin Area High School will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in the high school auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, Disney’s version of “The Little Mermaid” boasts music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, with a book by Doug Wright. Audience members will hum along to familiar tunes like “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World” as mermaid Ariel longs for a normal life on land with her beloved human, Prince Eric. With trouble from the evil sea witch, Ursula, and help from Ariel’s friends Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab, the story captivates people of all ages.
“Students and staff have worked hundreds of hours to bring this high-quality show to life,” said Kevin B. Styer, director of the play and director of bands at the Shamokin Area School District. “The scenery, costumes, music, and dancing are incredible. The pit orchestra is made up of mostly professionals. The audience is an important part of live theatre as they help the actors by reacting to the storyline.”
Styer chose this musical because of its family-friendly storyline and the casting availability at the school this year, although he did face financial challenges in bringing it to the district.
“The cost of this show is astronomical, from the rights and royalties to costuming and set/scenery design,” he said.
Nevertheless, he is excited to bring local audiences a “much-needed, in person, live production.”
Sophomore Alaina Glowatski, who plays Ariel, said audiences will respond to her character.
“I think they will like how bubbly, but adventurous, Ariel is,” Glowatski said, “and the powerful songs will resonate with them.”
Trevor Taylor, a 12th-grader who portrays Prince Eric, said the man is “not your average Disney prince.”
“I think the audience will like the fact that he does not want to take his father’s position as king, but instead has a love for the ocean and sailing,” Taylor said. “I also feel they will like the compassion he shows to Ariel throughout Act Two.”
What 12th-grader Garrett Kitchen likes about his character, King Triton, is the way the king’s attitude toward his daughter improves.
“I think the audience will resonate with Triton through his showing of care and passion, but, almost more importantly, his mistakes out of anger,” Kitchen said. “He is shown all throughout Act One to be an angry father who treats Ariel rather harshly, but resolves this selfishness in Act Two, showing immense care and love for Ariel.”
Samantha Stancavage, 11th-grader, plays the sea witch Ursula.
“I think the audience will enjoy her over-the-top and confident personality,” Stancavage said. “While she is the villain, she has the ability to get the audience on her side and choose to cheer her on. Playing her is a lot of fun, and I think that the audience will love the dynamic that her character brings to the show.”After the restrictions of COVID-19, Styer is happy to be moving ahead with a musical once again.
“COVID has been difficult, but we are pushing forward and doing our very best to overcome the past couple of years,” he said. “We look forward to the musical every single year. Two years ago, we were two weeks away from opening (Disney’s “Newsies”) when we were shut down. That was extremely disappointing. We believe we have come back even stronger and will continue to perform quality shows.”
