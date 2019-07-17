Love pierogis? Enjoy polka dancing? Want to bring your kids to see Rapunzel and a petting zoo?
Crown the Pig, a Polish Picnic and Pig Roast, might be just what you’re looking for. The event takes place Sunday evening at 5 p.m. in the Claude Kehler Community Park on West Arch Street and offers a variety of activities for all ages.
“‘Crown The Pig’ is actually a fundraising event for a nonprofit I had organized last year with my husband, Michael Kane, and my mother, Fredericka Williams,” said Jacqueline Valania, cook and manager at The Dining Room at the Sweet Tooth Café, in Shamokin.
Valania and her family host a nonprofit event called The Downtown Doo Wop. Crown the Pig helps fund the Doo Wop.
“Our goal is to ‘Bring together the community through the past,’” Valania said. “The reason we are having the Polish/German themed event is my family is Polish and German. We were raised at pig roasts, eating pierogies, and listening to polka bands. I remember traveling to events with my grandfather as a child and just feeling like you’re in another world. You could just listen to the music and smell the food in the air.”
Crown the Pig features a pierogie eating contest for adults and a watermelon eating contest for children. Pierogie contestants will be timed while they eat as many Mrs. T’s Pierogies as they can. The winner will receive a pierogie lovers Basket, T-shirt, crown, bragging rights and trophy.
“I think the pierogie eating contest will be a thrilling 10 minutes,” Valania said. “It should be a real public icebreaker before the John Steven’s polka band (of Swoyersville) begins to play.”
A whimsical flyer for Crown the Pig announces people can Dance Your Dupa Off, “dupa” being a Polish word for rear end.
Crown the Pig will be decorated like a faire with ribbons and banners and will offer a petting zoo, face painters, free children’s crafts, two live polka artists and a Chinese auction. Children will be able to meet Princess Rapunzel and the Ryder Prince.
“I’m sure going to try to get to it,” said Pat Wetzel Holdren, owner of Holdren Notary Service, in Shamokin. “Freda (Williams) is going to have cookbooks for sale with recipes for ethnic foods, donated by individuals from this area.”
Holdren donated two American Express charge cards to be used as raffles or in the Chinese auction.
“The people that own The Dining Room (at the Sweet Tooth Café) in Shamokin are very civic minded and really seem to enjoy giving back to the community,” she said.
In a different take on a German beer garden, a green pathway will lead to the “Beer” garden featuring Reading draft root and birch beer, apple strudel and Bavarian pretzels and beer cheese. Plants and hanging lights will add to the garden effect while Jerry Droleski plays the accordion.
“People should come to the event because it’s not just an average block party,” Valania said. “We will be setting up nostalgic props that will transport you to another place. While you sip on birch beer and eat an oversized salty pretzel, you can enjoy beautiful lights and flowers as well as listening to a solo accordion player.”
This will be the first year for Crown the Pig. Profits will be used to fund The Downtown Doo Wop on August 24.
“We create an experience grandparents can enjoy with their grandchildren,” Valania said. “I just love watching couples get up and polka.”
For more information, visit The Dining Room at Sweet Tooth Café or The Downtown Doo Wop, both on Facebook.