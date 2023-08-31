Enjoy the acoustic sounds of Shamokin native and musician Matt Zosh, who will perform Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Lost Mine-d Brewing Company and Restaurant in Shamokin.
A solo acoustic performer, Zosh has traveled a musical journey spanning almost two decades. Much of his musical inspiration comes from artists like Tyler Childers, The Wood Brothers, and Jerry Garcia, where there is a notable blend of country, folk and rock genres.
Colleen Kaleta books the music acts for Lost Mine-d, and her husband Dennis is part owner.
“We met Matt two years ago and he asked if he could play at Lost Mine-d,” Kaleta said. “We booked some dates, and we were pleased by his unique sound and his talent. He brings in a nice crowd and we have been booking him ever since.”
Born and raised in Shamokin, Zosh graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 2013. He started playing guitar when he was about 11 or 12 and also participated in his school’s choir.
“Most of my family either play an instrument or sing, so I was exposed to a pretty wide variety of music from a young age,” he recalled. “Looking up to all of them was what really pushed me to start playing as well.”
As a guitar player, Zosh added that his biggest influences are Doc Watson, Jerry Garcia, and Derek Trucks, and he plays a lot of Tyler Childers and The Grateful Dead.
“I’m a huge music lover, but those two just seem to hit me a little harder,” he said. “I can relate to them so much that they come naturally. I also play a good bit of ‘70s rock and country as well.”
Zosh said his main guitar right now is a Nashville Guitar Works acoustic/electric.
“I also have a Squier Deluxe Jazzmaster that I got from my brother,” he added. “Hopefully, you’ll get to see that during one of my shows sometime soon.”
Zosh has been fortunate to have the opportunity to perform at many local venues in the area, playing at different bars and events since 2020. But he is looking forward to expanding his performances to other areas of the state and beyond.
“I haven’t performed anywhere out of state yet, but it’s certainly not out of the question,” he said. “I’ve played mostly around the Coal Region — places like Shamokin, Sunbury, and Pottsville. Lost Mine-d is where I play the most. Colleen and Dennis are great and it’s such a great environment.”
“The last time he played at Lost Mine-d, we were pleased to hear he added some new tunes to his set list,” Kaleta said. “He is becoming one of our favorite solo acts.”
Zosh said he goes into every gig without a set list of songs but with the top priority of just having fun.
“After a few songs they start to pick themselves in a way,” he said. “For the audience, I hope they have an enjoyable night and like what they hear. It’s great to hear the audience singing along or just really vibing with the music.”
Zosh has no immediate plans for recording or touring, but they are definitely things he wants to do in the future.
“I have some shows lined up for the rest of the year and some for next year already,” he said. “If you catch one of my shows and like what you hear, or you’re already a fan, follow my music page on Facebook, Matthew Zosh Music, for upcoming and future shows.”