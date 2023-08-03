Covered Bridge Brewhaus & Taproom will welcome Chicago singer-songwriter Chris Farrell back to his hometown of Shamokin for an evening of folk rock, original music, and coal region songs full of memories and humor on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Shamokin.
For over 45 years, Farrell has been a mainstay in Chicago’s famed singer-songwriter scene. Learning his craft while sharing the stage with legendary performers such as John Prine, Steve Goodman, Joan Baez, Dave Van Ronk and many others, he has emerged with his own brand of songwriting and showmanship to carry on this proud tradition.
Farrell plays acoustic guitar in fingerpicking style and alternative tunings. His repertoire is a mixture of covers by his favorite artists and his own original songs, which range from ballads to satire and humorous looks at everyday life and social issues.
Covered Bridge Brewhaus owner Eric Kuijpers couldn’t be happier to welcome back the hometown favorite and is excited to see him perform.
“We take pride in bringing a wide variety of live music to Covered Bridge Brewhaus, and we’re always looking for talent,” he said. “We are thrilled to have our Shamokin native Chris Farrell perform his original music at the Taproom.”
Born and raised in the coal region, Farrell started performing in plays and musicals in the mid-1960s as a student at St. Edward’s grade school and as a band member at Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Shamokin.
Farrell’s earliest memories of music are of Christmas songs, Broadway show tunes and Burl Ives’ folk song records.
“They all had great melodies and I loved to sing along as a child,” he recalled. “Like many people my age, when The Beatles hit the charts, it turned my head around with the excitement of the popular songs of the 1960s.”
While attending King’s College in Wilkes-Barre in the early 1970s, Farrell was swept into the world of folk music and singer-songwriters.
“When I started playing guitar in the 1970s, my influences quickly became the great singer-songwriters of that era such as Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, John Prine, James Taylor and others,” he added.
Farrell soon decided to pursue a career in music and moved to Chicago in early 1975, becoming a popular performer at clubs, concerts, and festivals there and around the country ever since. His blue-collar roots in Pennsylvania’s coal mining towns fit right in with the city’s heritage of folk songs and, straight talk writers and journalists. Within that first year, he found a home at The Old Town School of Folk Music and continued for 42 years as one of the most respected faculty members in the school’s 60-year history.
Farrell easily flows from ballads to satire, from comic songs to social commentary while always finding room for the sweet tunes you’ll hum on the way home. Presenting his finely crafted songs with solid clear finger picking, beautiful melodies and rich vocals, Farrell adds stories and humor to offer a well-paced show and first-rate command of the stage that only decades of experience can produce.
Playing in his hometown of Shamokin is nothing new to Farrell, having performed music and in plays and musicals during his school days in the 1960s.
“I am excited to be coming back to perform in Shamokin,” he said. “It’s a treat for me to bring back the songs I’ve been writing ever since and share the experiences and stories contained in many of them.”
Farrell has toured all over the U.S. and abroad with memorable shows at The Bluebird Café in Nashville, Folk City in New York’s Greenwich Village, and even Rick’s Café in Casablanca, Morocco. A few of Farrell’s other favorite appearances include shows at The Earl of Old Town in Chicago, The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, and Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem.
In addition to performing, Farrell has also been writing scripts for stage and screen, in which he has incorporated original songs and has begun to pitch them for possible production.
“For the future, I am looking forward to performing at folk music clubs in Chicago and around the country,” he said. “Many of them slowed down or disappeared during all of the COVID shutdowns, but they are coming back, and new ones are appearing — so things are looking bright.”
For this show however, Farrell is just excited to be playing for his hometown audience, one that includes generations of local music fans.
“I’m looking forward to an audience of old friends, some of whom have never heard me perform, and the younger people who are now making Shamokin what it is and will be in the future,” he said. “I am hoping the younger audience members will enjoy hearing material that reaches back many decades, and my old friends will enjoy the nostalgia of our past and provide me with the opportunity to update them with what I’ve been doing for all of these years.”