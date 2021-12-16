An inventive guitarist, educator, and composer, Joe Wagner leads several jazz ensembles comprising some of the most talented musicians in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He has performed also as a solo jazz guitarist and leads a traditional jazz trio, a quartet, a gypsy jazz group, and an improvisational fusion band.
Joined by seasoned musicians and educators, Tom Nelson on drums and Scot Hornick on double bass, the Shamokin native returns home for the third year to perform the “Joe Wagner Trio Christmas Spectacular.” Hosted by the Ale House Bar & Grill, 147 E. Independence St. in Shamokin, the group will perform 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Born and raised in Shamokin, and now based in the Lehigh Valley, Wagner said he has known people in the Coal Region who are incredibly musical and talented, with a great sense of humor.
“When I was growing up there, most of my friends played instruments and still do,” he said. “Playing the Ale House is a highlight for me every year. The crowd there is really great!”
While he was doing his undergraduate work at Moravian University, Wagner had the opportunity to study styles outside of traditional jazz and rock, so he learned fingerstyle guitar in the traditions of flamenco, classical, and contemporary. During that time, he also studied with South Philly jazz guitarists Frank DiBussolo and the late Pat Martino. In addition, Wagner has a master’s degree in jazz studies from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia.
Wagner began performing under the Joe Wagner Trio name back in 2012, branching off from another project, Displaced Peoples, which focuses on improvisational fusion.
“I wanted to have a project with a rotating roster of stellar musicians,” he said. “I book the gigs and call who is available. It keeps things fresh and spontaneous for me and the audience.”
Wagner spoke highly of his trio members for this weekend’s gig.
“Both of these guys have been educators and professional musicians for decades,” Wagner said. “Playing with them makes it easy for me to sound good.”
Wagner enjoys numerous styles of music and tries to incorporate a nice mixture into every show, usually some jazz standards and other songs he enjoys — songs by Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Charlie Parker, the Beatles, or the Meters.
“When I was five, I saw Roy Clark play Malagueña on TV, and it made me want to learn guitar — and I’m still learning,” he said. “I finally got around to figuring out Malagueña a few years ago.”
Wagner plays electric guitar, acoustic, fretless guitar, mandolin, and bass. He also enjoys modifying his instruments and electronics to get a unique sound.
“On Saturday, I’ll be playing a custom archtop electric guitar built by Frank Finocchio, a fretless modified Strat, and my custom Delescluse acoustic, which is based on Django Reinhardt’s guitar,” he said.
Wagner’s inspiration for fretless guitar came from a jam session in Marrakesh at Bob Music, where they played traditional fretless stringed instruments. The store is named after Bob Marley, although hanging on the wall is a picture of Robert Plant, a famous customer of theirs.
Wagner said the name of the Christmas Spectacular is more about the time of year, rather than the song selection. But he reveals that they might have a few holiday-inspired surprises in there.
“One year, St. Nicholas showed up, decked out in traditional Ukrainian attire, and I’m almost certain it was the real one and not my friend Chu in a costume,” he said.
Wagner has composed award-winning music and soundtracks for television, film, and Smithsonian affiliate museums. He currently is the project manager and resident sound engineer for a non-profit recording studio (Community Music School, Allentown) where he teaches classes on recording and composition.
Wagner has performed at venues around the region — Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Maryland — but also in other parts of the country. One of his most fun gigs was playing with Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers in Santa Fe, New Mexico and also jamming with the late Gai Bennici in Agrigento, Sicily.
“The Sellersville Theater is a great sounding venue — I recorded my last live album there with bassist Tony Marino,” he said. “Musikfest in Bethlehem always has a large crowd; but I also love to play the Lafayette Bar in Easton, where you can find some of the best jazz musicians hanging out.”
For Wagner, performing in front of an audience and playing improvisational music live requires quick thinking, listening, reacting to the audience, as well as the other musicians on stage. His goal is to create something in the moment that is also interacting with that moment.
“The goal of improvisational music in the studio is the same, except the audience is removed from the equation, so one doesn’t get to find out if the audience likes the music until later,” he stated. “So, the instant reward of studio sessions is the interaction with the other musicians and creating something new. I found out that the more comfortable I became with recording, the more confident I was in taking chances in improvisation.”
Wagner said he wants to continue playing and entertaining audiences of all generations and aims to inspire future musicians to take up an instrument and express themselves through improvisation and composition.
“The more that musicians push the boundaries of expression, the better the art form becomes,” he said. “I believe the arts are the key to reinvigorating some of our struggling cities and towns and providing greater opportunities for the young people there.”