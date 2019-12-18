In early December, Mark Benfer, secretary of the Lower Anthracite Model Railroad Club, warned visitors “not to expect the same level of entertainment as we had in the previous year” of their 3,000-square-foot model train display.
After more than 30 years, the club’s open house nearly had to be cancelled when a section of the suspended ceiling fell two months ago and crashed onto the train layout. Fortunately, city officials came to the rescue.
The LAMRC will host its annual Christmas season open house on the next two Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at club headquarters on the second floor of the American Legion Building (above the Public Library) on East Independence Street.
“We did have quite a bit of damage,” said Peter Fleming, president of the club. “We came in to find a rather large portion of the suspended ceiling had come down. It did quite a bit of damage to the layout. Mostly to the scenery.”
The train layout features authentic replicas of buildings and trains from the 1950’s era of railroading on the Pennsylvania, Reading and Lehigh Valley Railroads in Shamokin, Sunbury, Northumberland and Mount Carmel. It is the area’s largest HO-scale operating display.
Most of the ceiling damage took place in the model’s west end, Fleming said. The iconic Eagle Manufacturing Building, with the four-faced clock on top, was one of the victims of the crash, along with a church, three movie theaters and the replica of the American Legion Building where the actual train layout sits. Fortunately, none of the tracks were destroyed, although they suffered water damage.
“We thought there was no way we could open (for the annual open house),” Fleming said. “But the City said, ‘You have to. We’ll do anything we can to help.’”
That help amounted to replacing the entire ceiling rather than just the section that had fallen. City representatives also hired an outside cleaning crew to help club members tackle the layer of dust that had settled everywhere.
“We were really ecstatic that they were willing to do this,” Fleming said, adding that there’s still a “daunting” task of electrical work ahead, but “We’re up and running for our open house.”
That’s welcome news to people like Erin Wetzel, of West Cameron and a longtime fan of the model train layout.
“My boys love trains, and we have a layout ourselves,” Wetzel said. “We like to go and look for ideas and also compare areas we know now to the historical display of years past.”
Along with the train layout, the club displays memorabilia and photos where some people have recognized grandparents and uncles. With two railroads running through Shamokin in the 1950s, businesses prospered, and the LAMRC model train layout replicates that.
Besides cleaning ceiling debris, the club is working on a project that will display trains, from Lionels, to O-gauge, S, HO and little three-inch N-gauges. Train lovers will appreciate seeing the different sizes of model trains.
“A lot of people coming back to visit parents and grandparents have made it a Christmas ritual to visit the model train layout,” Fleming said. “Their parents brought them when they were children. They want to bring their own children back to show them what the city of Shamokin looked like, especially the business district in the late 40s to mid-60s.”
“It’s a family tradition that we look forward to each year,” Wetzel said.