Locals and visitors alike will have the opportunity to experience the revitalization of the city of Shamokin and all it has to offer at the 2nd annual “Shamokin Warms My Heart” festival, Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on W. Arch Street.
Hosted by GoShamokin and the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau, “Shamokin Warms My Heart” will feature local food, local drinks, local live music, fire pits and s’mores. Arch Street from Market Street to 6th Street will be closed off for the festival.
Sarah Shepard runs GoShamokin on social media, in conjunction with the GoShamokin.com website, where any and all events are referenced for the city of Shamokin. The site includes resources for both locals and visitors. Shepard is also part of the GoShamokin events committee, a subcommittee of the Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization or SABER. Shepard oversees participating vendors and music.
After leaving Shamokin for a few years for school, Shepard returned to the area and decided she was going to help make Shamokin something she didn’t have growing up. Shepard then met Kathy Vetovich, SABER president, and ended up getting involved with the organization, along with other groups helping to revitalize Shamokin.
“Along with powerhouse people like Sarah, there is a group of us that are breaking out of the reputation that Shamokin has had in the recent past and bringing back the city as a destination for events, good food, and other opportunities,” Vetovich said. “There has been significant business growth in the city, even during COVID, and we want to share that good news with the people from Shamokin, as well as the surrounding communities.”
The idea for “Shamokin Warms My Heart” actually came out of a Valentine’s Day conversation. They wanted to feature everything Shamokin had to offer and many ideas were thrown around.
“We ended up forming the idea of having as many businesses as possible in one location,” Shepard said. “This turned into ‘Shamokin Warms My Heart,’ and we had it the Saturday before Easter last year.”
What they didn’t realize is that it was on the same day as Mrs. Brown’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Claude Kehler Community Park II.
“It started later last year, so people were walking through it before the businesses were ready to serve,” Shepard said. “So, we moved it up this year so that people have something to do before and after the Egg Hunt.”
In addition to creating “Shamokin Warms My Heart” last year, GoShamokin has planned many other events in recent years. These have included Home for the Holidays, Independence on Independence, the Waffle Festival, Heritage 5k, and Light Up Lincoln. Last year, then Mayor John Brown and Denise Brown approached them to help organize the Halloween Parade, as previous organizers were not able to do it.
Shepard and Vetovich were recently informed the city had received $2 million in funds to renovate Shamokin’s main street. The goal is to make downtown Shamokin more pedestrian-friendly and to include greenery, benches and trash receptacles.
“The funding will allow us to pull it all together and create a cohesive look for the downtown,” Vetovich said. “We have a lot of things planned throughout the year, and we look forward to letting everyone know about the new Shamokin, the City of Energy!”
“Shamokin Warms My Heart” will feature businesses offering a variety of food and drink options. Various organizations will participate and the festival will include a few propane fire pits on W. Arch Street, a local petting zoo, and live entertainment by local bands RATL from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Gemini from 3 to 5 p.m. The Heritage Restaurant is also working on adding more activities for children.
“I hope people come out and have a great day celebrating Shamokin,” Shepard said. “Many people get lost in the negative; however, there is so much positive as well! There have been so many businesses open in Shamokin in the last five years, and we want to highlight them!”