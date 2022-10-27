SHAMOKIN — When the Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities began brainstorming for a unique fall event to offer to the community, they chose to jump on the bandwagon, so to speak, of an increasingly popular food truck craze.
Now in its fifth year, Food Truck Frenzy in Shamokin offers a variety of foods from more than 20 food trucks up and down Independence Street. The event also includes live entertainment, a balloon artist and treats for kids.
Jeanne Shaffer, executive director of the Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities, said the event has also come to be a holiday celebration for some. Because of the timing of the event, many have chosen over the years to come to the event dressed in their Halloween costumes.
“The fact that people want to dress up to come down to this was really cool,” Shaffer said. “It’s something I never expected, but it is Halloween weekend.”
The food, however, remains the main focus.
This year for the first time, Chinese food will be available at the event. Also available will be Bissinger’s apple dumplings and ice cream — a popular vendor that has become a big name in the area, particularly at the Bloomsburg Fair, according to Shaffer. The event will also offer staple food truck food including burgers, fries, funnel cakes, pizza, and cookies and brownies.
Mary Bowman, of Confectionary Imaging, of Valley View, has been a part of the Food Truck Frenzy every year since its inception. She has become famous for her popular alcohol-infused cupcakes. The cupcakes are prepared before the event and will be available at their vendor table.
Bowman said they enjoy coming to the Food Truck Frenzy each year.
“It’s usually well attended, a nice big crowd comes out,” she said. In addition, she said she has fun seeing those attenders who come with their Halloween outfits on. She also enjoys the live music and the way many local businesses are able to participate.
Bowman said her business participates in community events like this many weekends throughout the year.
“This is one of the last hurrahs of the season,” she said. “It’s the last chance to get out to an event — probably until spring.”
Shaffer said Independent Street is a “nice, wide street,” and food trucks will be located on both sides, about two and a half blocks long.
“You will be able to walk Independence Street and visit the food truck of your choice,” she said.
Visitors can also enjoy live music: Trent Noll at 11 a.m.; Ann Kerstetter Band at 12:30 p.m.; and Allan Combs’ Soul Medicine at 3 p.m.
According to Shaffer, Food Truck Frenzy not only gives the community something fun to do, it also stimulates the economy and brings awareness to the mission of the Northumberland County Council of the Arts and Humanities and its many other offerings. That includes art classes, symphonic band orchestras, and arts and crafts lessons. The council holds several of its activities and has an art gallery at its Kallaway Center for the Arts.
The Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities was founded in 1999 with the purpose of bringing arts education and events to the community and surrounding communities. The council organizes three major events in Shamokin each year: the Anthracite Heritage Festival of the Arts in May, the Food Truck Frenzy in the fall, and Downtown Christmas in December.