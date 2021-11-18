SUNBURY — After two long years, the Shikellamy drama club will return to the stage tonight and director Ellen Boyer is asking the crowd to decide, “who dunnit.”
Shikellamy will present the play “Clue” straight from the classic board game which Boyer and the cast at Shikellamy High School will bring to life.
All the classic characters will be present and on stage. Colonel Mustard, played by George Shearer; Mrs. White, played by Olivia Weaver; Mr. Green, played by Cameron Bacher, Mrs. Peacock, played by Hannah Garinger; Professor Plum played by Cameron Bucher; and Miss Scarlet, played by Caleb Wertz, all plan on bringing fun to the audience.
And then there’s the butler, Wadsworth, played by senior Ethan Clark.
“I can’t wait,” Clark said. “I am excited to be part of this as this is my on-stage debut. I didn’t really find myself until now and this year I just said, I’m doing it and I hoped for a small part and now look, I am playing.”
“Clue” is a fun-filled night where each of the characters will have a weapon and it’s up to the audience to decide who they think committed the crime while they laugh and seek to solve the puzzle, according to Boyer.
Boyer said after two years, it is great to be back on stage.
“I am hearing buzz through the community that people are excited,” she said. “That makes me happy and this is the kind of show to make a big comeback too. It’s fun and we will have everyone having a great time.”
Shearer said he is also excited to return to the stage.
“This will be a fun weekend and we are all looking forward to this,” he said. “We want everyone to come out and support us and we promise this will be a fun show for everyone.”
Wertz said he is excited for the seniors and is excited for the community to come and enjoy a fun night out.
“Clue has been such a joy to perform,” Wertz said. “Over the past years, I forgot how great it feels to perform live theatre. I want to thank Ms. Boyer for allowing me to inspire other children to audition for whatever role they want.”
The show begins tonight at 7 p.m. and will also run Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Anyone looking to purchase tickets in advance are asked to call (570)286-3760 or email Boyer at boyere@shikbraves.org.