SUNBURY – Bragging rights to the Shikellamy School District’s spring musical include the fact that it is a brand new show nobody in the area has seen before.
Shikellamy Theatre will present “The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Shikellamy High School, on Chestnut Street.
“The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical,” based on the middle-grade books by Rick Riordan, first ran off-Broadway in 2019 and was set to transfer to Broadway when COVID-19 closed all theaters, said Ellen Boyer, director of theater and forensics at Shikellamy. The show’s intended national tour never happened.
“So we’re really excited to get it,” Boyer said. “It’s a great family show. It’s kind of exciting being Central Pennsylvania’s debut of this musical.
The story follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson, whose mother decides it’s time he learns the truth about his heritage: he is actually a demi-god, the son of Poseidon. Never mind that he also has dyslexia and AD. Though he’s not a typical hero, he and his two close pals, Annabeth and Grover, must embark upon a quest to retrieve Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt and prevent war amongst the gods.
“A lot of young people have read the Percy Jackson books and would be excited to see them onstage,” Boyer said. “At the same time, they may be inspired to seek out the books and read them.”
Boyer chose the play after hearing some of her students talking about Percy Jackson. When she told them there was a musical based on the books, they were intrigued.
“This show has a positive message for young people,” she said. “Even a person with differences can still find his way in the world and be a hero.”
She recalled a song that Percy’s mother sings to him that says, in part, “The things that make you different are the things that make you strong.”
“It’s a really good image to portray to young kids,” Boyer said.
Pulling the play together involved some challenges, including the creation of “a lot of monsters,” using special effects to bring a fantasy world onto the stage and expanding a show written for seven people into one holding 26 students. This musical also brought back a live pit orchestra, which had not been used in Shikellamy plays in a number of years and which is scheduled for only four rehearsals with the student actors.
“That’s been a challenge,” Boyer said, “but they’re fabulous musicians, and they will be top notch.”
Not being able to perform publicly for the past two years because of pandemic restrictions took away the “feeder program” for the school’s theater, Boyer said, noting that students learn the ropes as they progress through yearly productions.
“I have an amazing group of seniors, and we’re going to miss them desperately,” she said. “But we also have seventh and eighth graders in the show who are gaining experience for the programs coming through. We’re having a whole lot of fun with this.”
Angel Maisonette, a junior, plays the role of Percy Jackson and thinks audience members will like the fact that Percy is relatable to all ages.
“I feel people young, old, new to the story, or coming back to it reliving their childhood, can see this character as a sort of light at the end of the tunnel, as a hero that shows them that they are strong,” Maisonette said. “So ‘bring on the monsters because the sea doesn’t like to be restrained.’”
George Shearer, a senior, plays Grover Underwood, Percy Jackson’s best friend.
“I feel kids of any age will connect with his funny, happy-go-lucky personality, and stay for his emotions and drive to succeed,” Shearer said.
Senior Olivia Weaver plays Percy and Grover’s friend, Annabeth. She said audiences will resonate with Annabeth’s ambition.
“She has always lived her life in the shadow of others, despite how hard she works,” Weaver said. “Yet, nothing will stop her from achieving her goals.”
Weaver is also an assistant choreographer for the production, an experience she has found to be an incredible learning opportunity.
“The biggest challenge I faced as a first time choreographer was the teaching aspect,” she said. “I have always been the student in the past, so switching to the teacher was kind of a shock. Yet over time I became more comfortable in my new leadership position and more confident as a choreographer. The music of this show is lively and modern, which is such fun to work with. The dancing ranges from ballet to hip hop to jazz, so there is something here for everyone.”
Performing onstage again gives the students that all-important chance to sing, dance and act in front of a live audience.
“It means everything to the students to have a big audience,” Boyer said. “I’m hoping people will come and support these kids. They work so hard. They give up a lot of time to do this. It’s so important to have the audience there.”
At the same time, audience members will be happy they chose to attend the show.
“The audience will be inspired by the students on the stage, by the message of the show, and the talent of the students,” Boyer said.
Ticket can be pre-ordered by calling 570-286-3760 or emailing boyere@shikbraves.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door the day of the event.
