The Shikellamy Theatre Department kicks off its first performance of the school year on Thursday with the presentation of “Second Samuel.”
“Second Samuel” is a comedy play set in the late 1940s in South Georgia.
The play, according to production companies, focuses on the sleepy little town called Second Samuel.
The Great Depression was quickly fading into memory, the war had been won, the election was now over and “Give ’em Hell Harry” was still president, according to the script.
Folks in Second Samuel were ready for things to settle down and get back to normal.
“Second Samuel is beautiful play,” senior Anna Wiest said. “It is hilarious and incredibly touching all at the same time. I’m so excited to bring this story to like on the Shikellamy stage.”
Wiest plays the role of Omaha Nebraska.
Caleb Wertz, a sophomore who plays B Flat, said he couldn’t wait for people to come and watch.
“I’m so proud of this show,” he said. “The cast and crew are amazing to work with and I really feel connected with each of them. This show is all about loving one another and community. Everyone has learned from this show.”
The play is directed by Shikellamy Theatre director Ellen Boyer.
The play kicks of tonight at 7 p.m. and runs through Sunday. Friday and Saturday, the play begins at 7 p.m. and on Sunday it will start at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10. Students and seniors are $8.
Other upcoming fall plays slated for the Valley include:
Lewisburg High School — “Beauty and the Beast: The Play” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Doors open a half-hour before each show.
Midd-West Middle School — “Annie Jr.” will be performed at 7 p.m. tonight and Friday at the middle school gymnasium. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Selinsgrove High School — ”It’s a Wonderful Life” Dec. 13-14 at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.