The Shikellamy Theatre program is bringing the charming town of Fayro, Texas, alive right in Sunbury. Director Ellen Boyer said the show “Southern Hospitality” has been a masterclass in comedy for the cast of young performers.
The production of “Southern Hospitality” will be on the Shikellamy High School stage at 600 Walnut St., Sunbury, Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Boyer said the show is not only hilarious, but has also provided the opportunity for young actors to learn. “I chose the show because the script is hysterically funny and I thought the characters would really appeal to the students,” she said. “It also provided an excellent learning opportunity because the play is so well written, that it truly became a master class in comedic technique.”
In this laugh-out-loud production, 13 cast members play vibrant, full-of-life characters who are attempting to save their beloved town. Throughout the heartwarming comedy, the four Futrelle sisters, alongside their Texan friends, work to bring a new business to Fayro.
In an attempt to convince the owner of a salsa manufacturing company to bring his factory to their small town, Fayro residents plan the “Fayro Days” festival. “Southern Hospitality” is a comedy full of small town, southern charm, cast members said.
Throughout the rehearsal process, Boyer said the cast worked hard to develop their comedic skills. “Comedy is quite challenging and yet this young cast has really developed their skills and worked well as a team,” she said. “Audiences will see many new faces in this production, along with familiar favorites, and I think they will definitely enjoy the enthusiasm each cast member brings to their role.”
The Shikellamy theater program lost several seniors last year, and has worked to rebuild with many new performers, Boyer said. “After losing an amazing group of seniors last year, rebuilding the program was quite daunting, but I am delighted with these newcomers and I can’t wait to see them grow as performers,” she said.
Freshman Allison Carper plays Gina Jo, the daughter of one of the Futrelle sisters. Though this is not her first time on stage, Carper said this is her first time playing a leading role.
“It’s my first big role and it’s a lot more work than I expected, but it’s been such a good experience and I’ve had a lot of fun,” she said. “We’ve come a long way with a lot of new performers in the cast. The show is really great!”
Peyton Wiest, an 8th grader, is one of the youngest in the cast. Wiest plays one of the four leading sisters, Frankie Dubberly. “This has been such a great opportunity and I’ve learned a lot,” Wiest said. “I’m really looking forward to the show and the rest of my career on the Shikellamy stage.”
Elaine Kohl, a freshman, is a first-time performer who plays Aunt Iney Dubberly. Kohl said her role in Southern Hospitality has made her stretch as an actress. “It’s been a lot of fun to make new friends and get out of my comfort zone,” she said.
Senior Angel Maisonette, a veteran of the Shikellamy stage, plays Justin Waverly, the town pastor. Maisonette said he is proud of the work the cast has done to bring this show to life. “The show will make you laugh with its southern, rural charm,” he said.
Boyer said this show is not one to miss. “I encourage everyone to set aside 2 hours this weekend to come to Shikellamy High School and enjoy some truly hilarious ‘Southern Hospitality,’” she said.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. To order tickets, call 570-286-3760 or email boyere@shikbraves.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.