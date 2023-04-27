SUNBURY — As the last of our area’s spring high school musicals wraps up, audiences will be treated to a delightful fantasy that begs the question, “Would you want to live forever?”
Shikellamy High School presents “Tuck Everlasting” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
“Tuck Everlasting” is a family-friendly musical that will appeal to all ages, said Ellen Boyer, director at Shikellamy High School.
“Based on the beloved children’s novel by Natalie Babbitt, the musical features gorgeous songs, energetic dancing, and a touching story,” Boyer said. “Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for adventure. Following the death of her father, Winnie’s mother and grandmother have tried to keep her sheltered from the outside world. When she courageously ventures beyond the safety of her own yard she meets 17-year-old Jesse Tuck and his unusual family. She becomes entwined in the Tuck’s secret and eventually is faced with a perplexing decision.
“Adding to the intrigue and excitement is a traveling carnival, a greedy villain, and a lovable lawman and his eager son. This musical will inspire, enrich, and thoroughly entertain every person lucky enough to experience it.”
Along with the usual mix of students, the cast of “Tuck Everlasting” includes several younger members, as well as several sets of siblings.
“Little 9-year-old, Alex Heim is an amazing dancer and will certainly dazzle the audience with her personality and energy,” Boyer said. “Egan Shimel, a sixth-grader, brings tremendous enthusiasm to every rehearsal and is loving being a part of this cast.”
Boyer noted that when freshman Antonio Charriez brought his seventh-grade brother Logan to a rehearsal, they quickly added him to the cast.
“Just last week we were rehearsing a special part of a song called ‘Time,’ which features Logan, and as the song finished, older brother Antonio emerged from the wings wiping away the tears, touched by his brother’s performance. Special moments like that will be the reward for the audiences who are lucky enough to see ‘Tuck Everlasting.,’” Boyer said. “This show reminds us all how very precious life is and how much our families, friends, and loved ones mean to us.”
Junior student Jayla Lopez plays the role of 11-year-old Winnie Foster.
“Winnie is daring and adventurous and so tired of living her boring, sheltered life. When she meets Jesse Tuck, he opens her eyes to the possibility of new exciting experiences, like climbing trees, going to a carnival, or even traveling the world,” Lopez said. “Winnie also gives Jesse the gift of hope and actually touches each member of his family in a very special way.”
Portraying the character of 17-year-old Jesse Tuck, senior Angel Maisonette balances bravado with vulnerability.
“Jesse is very energetic and enthusiastic about everything when we first meet him. He has numerous stories about his wild adventures and seems like the perfect ‘partner in crime’ for young Winnie. Jesse is pure positive energy and Winnie is eager to follow his lead,” Maisonette said. “But what people will really resonate with is when he shows his vulnerability, and how under all that bravado is someone who is truly scared of being alone.”
Angel Ortiz, a junior, plays the complicated character of Miles Tuck, Jesse’s older brother.
“Miles is definitely much more mature than Jesse. He carries a deep hurt that makes him somewhat sarcastic and dark,” Ortiz said. “Eventually the audience learns that Miles has been married and had a son named Thomas who is no longer in his life. People will resonate with Miles as a father, a son, and a brother who knows the pain of a tremendous loss.”
Amarilis Tebar, a sophomore, portrays Mae Tuck, the mother of the intriguing Tuck family.
“I think people will relate to the fact that my character is a loving mother,” Tebar said. “Mae is very independent but at the same time, she just needs a little light in her life. Being the mother of sons, who she rarely sees, she welcomes Winnie with open arms and, as she says, ‘It’s so nice to have a girl to talk to.’”
Sophomore Micah Shively plays a character who is referred to simply as The Man in Yellow.
“The Man in Yellow has no actual character name in the show, but he does have a quirky personality, great songs to sing, and a stunning yellow suit,” Shively said. “He runs the traveling carnival that is in town for just one momentous day. He also provides much of the tension and conflict in the show because he is desperately trying to discover the Tuck family secret. He is, so to speak, the villain of the story, and who doesn’t love a good villain every once in a while?”
This will be the central Pennsylvania premiere of this new musical, Boyer said. It gives audiences a rare opportunity to see something entirely new in our area.
“The students have been working very hard to bring this amazing story to life, and they deserve to be well supported by their families, friends and community,” Boyer said. “Many of these young students have not had the opportunity to perform for a live audience previously, and my hope is that they will be warmly received and that this show will be a memorable experience for everyone.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com