MILTON — In the 1950s and 60s, drum and bugle corps shows drew crowds of thousands. The Cavalcade of Champions, held at Bucknell Stadium, was so popular that you had to come early if you wanted to find a good parking space.
For the last six years, local long-time drum and bugle corps members have been working hard to recreate that experience by bringing in the best alumni corps from all along the East Coast right here to the Valley for a show they call Thunder on the Hill. This year, for the first time, the event will be outdoors in a field show format at the newly-renovated Milton High School Alumni Field. In the case of inclement weather, the show will still go on in the Milton High School auditorium.
People are invited to get their tickets now, and if the weather is nice they are also encouraged to come early and watch the corps practice around the stadium and the open fields.
Concessions will also be available throughout the night.
Mike Mertz, president of Thunder on the Hill, has a passion to keep the old-style of drum and bugle corps culture alive in the Susquehanna Valley. He began playing a bugle in the local corps when he was 13. He remembers when the corps would practice by marching through the streets of Milton.
“People would come out on their porches and clap for us,” he said.
Being able to experience the Cavalcade of Champions in the 50s and 60s, he said, was also a great memory. “It was just a phenomenal night of drum corps music,” he said.
That’s the type of night he and the rest of the Thunder on the Hill committee want to offer the public this year. Its simplicity of instruments and complexity in presentation make the night high energy and fun to watch.
“It’s drums and bugles,” Mertz said. “It’s loud. Everything is shiny. All the uniforms they wear are all very classy. They know how to march. You rarely see a drum corps that’s out of step.”
“At the stadium with brand new lights and everything, it should be very attractive,” he added.
Thunder on the Hill began with an effort to recreate those championship nights with a local competition, Sounds on the Susquehanna. But with various changes taking place in the national Drum Corps Associates, he said his desire was to create something that would keep the movement more connected with its celebrated past. In DCA competitions, he said, alumni corps would often be invited to perform while points were being tallied. But now that everything is done digitally and fairly immediately, they were no longer needed. So, he wanted to give these amazing groups another opportunity to perform for the public.
“We’re delighted that we can support them and use them for our show,” Mertz said.
The Thunder on the Hill committee consists of volunteers who played for the former local Comancheros and Keystoners, junior and senior corps groups, respectively.
Ken Smith began marching in the local junior drum corps in the 1960s and went on to play with the Keystoners, as well as the Reilly Raiders.
“Drum corps is pretty much like a huge family,” he said. “Everybody gets along, everybody helps each other out. I love being around because of the sound.
“Once you start playing — you get goosebumps on your arms. That means you’re dedicated,” he added with a laugh.
Smith is in charge of booking the corps to perform at Thunder on the Hill. He said he makes his decision on who to invite back based on their performance and the reaction of the crowd, though every corps is top-notch and has claims to fame.
“I don’t think there’s a one that hasn’t been a national champion at one time or another,” Smith said. “This is the best of the best on the east coast.”
This year, Thunder on the Hill will feature the Hanover Lancers for the first time. Returning will be the Hawthorne Caballeros, Blessed Sacrament, Reading Buccaners and the New York Skyliners.
According to Smith, they each have a huge following and are sure to bring a show that won’t soon be forgotten. For example, he said the Skyliners are always a big hit with their Broadway-style music (“New York, New York” is their theme song). And crowds always look forward to seeing and hearing the Hawthorne Caballeros.
“It doesn’t matter what they play,” Smith said, “the people love it.”
According to Mertz, the show is generously supported by local partners, Evangelical Community Hospital and the Susquehanna Valley Visitor’s Bureau. But ticket sales are also necessary to help pay the expenses for the corps to travel and be there for the evening. He said the committee is happy if they can just break even, and of course draw a crowd that will be able to appreciate what so many have appreciated over the years — both audiences and the performers.
“We love the drum corps,” Mertz said. “Once you’re involved in one, it’s kind of in your blood.”