MILTON — “An Evening with Frank” will return to the Susquehanna Valley on March 25, with some new song selections and a star-studded live band. The event will give audiences a chance to re-live nostalgic Frank Sinatra music and nightclub atmosphere, as sought-after Sinatra tribute artist Frank Frizalone portrays the famous “Ol’ Blue Eyes.”
Frizalone said he had a good time last year when the event was first offered at The Shoe Factory, a venue of AEREA Premium Event Spaces, in Milton.
“It was wonderful,” he said. “The audience was great. It was a fun event. We’re looking forward to doing it again.”
AEREA owner Greg Carl said last year’s performance was a hit, particularly with those in the Valley who grew up in the Sinatra era.
“Those who came, really loved it,” he said, and that’s why he wanted to give them and others the chance to enjoy it again this year.
“It’s a unique experience,” he said, “having a dinner and show, and having that New York City nightclub kind of feel to it.”
Carl said the main stage will include a short catwalk, where Frizalone can perform in the spotlight. The ambiance of the room will include some haze, enough to allow for beams of light to show in the space.
The event is a dress-up occasion, he said, aimed at those who are looking for a nice dinner date or simply a nice, fancy night out that is often difficult to find in the area.
“It’s a step above that you can get anywhere else,” he said. “We want it to be a very quality experience kind of event. Something you’re really not going to forget.”
Speaking of Frizalone and the band, led by Bill Gulino, longtime professional musicians and musical director of NBC, Carl said it’s easy to see that they are the best at what they do.
“There’s really nothing generic about this event at all,” he said. “When you sit and watch these guys perform, you know they’re professionals. It’s very evident.”
Frizalone’s love for music began in his teens. He studied music, learned to play a variety of instruments, sang in his school choir, and even did celebrity impressions and performed in community theater. He went on to sing in local pop and rock bands in the Tri-State area, and then singing the songs of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, and others from that era.
He went on to develop his own show and perform at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and even perform for Connie Francis’s 75th birthday party. Frizalone, based in Long Island, has been performing ever since at various venues across the country.
Frizalone said his show, “An Evening with Frank,” is a way to keep the old days of quality music and performance alive.
“Frank, Dean (Martin), Sammy (Davis Jr.), and the performers in those days didn’t need crazy lights, crazy uniforms, blaring music,” he said. “When Frank Sinatra walked out on stage, you could hear a pin drop.”
Frizalone said he enjoys the music and the arrangements of Sinatra songs that it’S just hard to find in current music with its autocorrect microphones. He said he has been glad to see that his audience in New York City spans the generations.
Frizalone said he adds humor to the show, to keep it exciting, and he always loves when he can perform alongside Gulino and the live band.
“When Bill and I get together, that’s the way I like it best,” he said, adding with a laugh that he calls Gulino, “maestro.”
A professional musician for more than 50 years, Gulino has entertained and accompanied some big names in show business while in New York City, including Doris Day, Sammy Davis Jr., Ed Sullivan, Don Rickles, Rodney Dangerfield, Bob Hope, and Bing Crosby. He spent 23 years as musical director of the world-famous Platters, featuring the original lead singer Tony Williams. After Williams’ passing in 1993, Gulino became musical director of NBC, where he wrote the theme music to the Academy Awards Show and co-hosted his own Late Night Show, “America After Hours.” In 1997, Gulino was inducted into The Museum of Radio and Television. He is an author of 13 books and best-seller piano course, “The Life of the Party.”
Gulino met Frizalone at The Friars Club in New York City in 2015. They became friends right away and began recording and performing together. The connection led to Frizalone getting his own online music station, which has thousands of followers. Frizalone, with Gulino and record producer Peter Monk, recorded Sinatra’s hit song “It Was a Very Good Year,” which became a number one international hit on the dance charts.
He has performed with a lot of singers, Gulino said, and what he likes best about Frizalone is his enthusiasm.
“He’s kind of a quirky guy on stage, which makes it fun,” he said. “He’s so in the moment of all the excitement.”
For the show in Milton this year, Gulino said they added some new material to best suit that particular audience.
“As you go around the country to different places, it’s funny what people’s favorite cling-to Sinatra songs are,” Gulino said. The Pennsylvania area, he said, is like an extension of the “New York City-taste.” So, he said they are planning to add a few songs that were not sung at last year’s event, including “Nice ‘n’ Easy,” “Summer Wind,” a fuller version of “New York, New York,” and “Come Fly With Me.”
Gulino will lead an equally star-studded band: Tony Garruso, trumpet, performed with Sinatra during Sinatra’s last 12 performance years. Evan Francis, tenor sax, is one of the top five saxophone players in the U.S. Ralph Hamperian, bass, is a famous jazz artist who has performed with big names like Walter Bishop, Jaki Byard, and Charli Persip. Clarence Banks, trombone, has played with “Count” Basie since his teen years, and also plays lead trombone with Duke Ellington’s band. Bobby Sanabria, drums, was voted No. 1 Latin drummer in the U.S. many times, and has won several Grammy Awards.
Carl said he is happy to have the opportunity to offer the show again this year to the community.
“It’s really exciting to me,” he said. “I don’t want to do anything that’s status quo, because you can get that anywhere.”
In addition, he said while you can certainly drive into New York City to see a show like this, having it here in our own backyard is something special, allowing you to also avoid traffic, tolls, and having to find parking.
For those purchasing tickets that includes a dinner, the meal will be catered by Feast of Flavor Catering of Lewisburg, featuring hand carved tenderloin beef, Italian herbed chicken on a bed of alfredo pasta, vegetable, individual iceberg wedge salad, individually served shrimp cocktail appetizer, and salted caramel cheesecake.
Those reserving a full table of eight guests will receive a discount and also be seated closer to the stage.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the show will begin promptly at 7.