LEWISBURG — Returning for their repeat performance, The Heartstrings will have the place rocking and swaying to the music.
The acoustic will perform Friday night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Jackass Brewing Company on Old Turnpike Road (Route 45).
The duo consists of siblings Jacob Yoas on guitar and Maria Yoas playing bass, with both singing a mix consisting mainly of oldies, countries and rock.
“We very much enjoyed their performance here before,” said Larry Winans, co-owner of Jackass along with Skip Kratzer. “The reception from the guests was terrific, which is why we’re having them back.”
Both siblings started playing the guitar around the age of 12 or 13, Jacob said. He had his first gig when he was 17 then was joined by Maria and, occasionally, another brother playing the drums.
“And seven-and-a-half years later, here we are,” Jacob said, noting that he comes from a family of nine kids. “We all still get along somehow. It’s a good time.”
Jackass Brewing Company likes to support local musicians, Winans said, but they are selective about bringing in performers who know how to entertain a crowd.
“People enjoyed the energy of The Heartstrings,” he said. “Just the feeling of their music. Their passion.”
“We’re known to get a little rowdy,” Jacob said. “We have a lot of fun. We try to get the audience interacting.”
His passion for music touches the audience.
“A producer told me I have a voice that can convince people that they’re living in the song I’m singing,” he said. “I thought that was cool.”
He and Maria are looking forward to performing at Jackass once again.
“It was a really fun crowd the last time we played there,” Jacob said. “We had a good time.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com