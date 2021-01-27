It’s hard to decide who’s happier, the performer or the venue that’s hosting him. Either way, both are looking forward to providing an evening of live music and soulful entertainment in the Susquehanna Valey.
Allan Combs II will perform Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Isle of Que Brewing Company, on University Avenue.
Combs performs solo and also with his band, Allan Combs’ Soul Medicine, which plays a combination of rhythm and blues, funk, rock and soul. He has performed numerous times at the Que Brew but last appeared there for its most recent Singer-Songwriter Showcase. Hosted by musician Jason Yoder, the Showcase offers an open mic night for original music only and is held the second Thursday of every month. Combs showed up unexpectedly.
“It was a surprise to see Allan show up for that,” said Mike Salter, managing owner of the Que Brew. “He had four new songs he wanted to try out.”
Combs enjoys listening to the Singer-Songwriter Showcase as much as performing there himself.
“It’s a good spot. It’s a no-judgment zone, and you never know who’s going to show up,” he said, noting that it could be someone singing serious songs or silly ones. “It’s really cool. It really takes a lot of courage for someone to get up there who’s not used to singing in front of people. And play their own songs.”
As a full-time musician and guitar teacher for the past six years, playing 200 shows around the state each year, Combs has passed that initial stage of nerves and is in a place where his name and music are becoming more and more popular. In the Que Brew’s Facebook announcement of his upcoming performance, he was hailed as a “brother and friend.”
“He’s a super great dude,” Salter said. “He’s got a lot of energy. He can come here, and everyone knows his originals. They sing along with him.”
Local venues all try to book him, Salter said, because along with talent he has the ability to entertain.
“He’s not the guy who’s going to stay in the background so people can chat. He’s going to interact with the crowd,” Salter said. “He’s just a good guy, a solid fellow. Eventually he’s going to break big.”
In the meantime, Combs is happy to play at the Que Brew, one of his favorite venues.
“I’m not much of a beer drinker,” he said, adding that he usually turns down bars’ offers of drinks until after his show, partly because he’s performing and partly because he just doesn’t have a taste for beer. “But with the Que Brew, I can’t help it. I usually have to have a beer while I’m playing. It’s so good.”
He proudly mentioned the bar had named a beer after his band, Soul Medicine, and he encouraged people to support local businesses like the Que Brew, which frequently partners with fellow area ventures. On February 6, the Que Brew will join in celebrating new menu items at the Wicked Dog Grille, just around the corner on Market Street.
“The guys are fantastic. They have incredible beer. I’ll play my new music and new covers I’m working on,” Combs said, adding that he always looks forward to finding people he knows at the Que Brew. “It’s almost like a ‘Cheers’ vibe.”
