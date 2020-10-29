SHAMOKIN — After handing out Halloween candy this weekend, it might be time to treat yourself to a meal, drinks and music.
John Derk will perform at Lost Mined Brewing Company, on Market Street, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.
“He is a classic rock singer,” said Olivia Kaleta, bartender at Lost Mined. “A lot of people like to come out and hear him.”
“I have been playing at Lost Mined for about a year now,” Derk said. “I usually play there about every six to eight weeks. I play Lost Mined as a solo act, and the crowd loves to suggest songs for me to play.”
Most of Lost Mined’s food is made from scratch and named for the venue’s coal-mining theme, including Miner’s Mushroom Stew, Coal Town Chili, Dynamite pizza with shredded freshly roasted chicken and other ingredients and Fire in the Hole, a grilled chicken breast sandwich with pepper jack cheese and options of mild, medium, or “flaming” ingredients. As much as possible, the restaurant uses locally sourced products, like Fisher’s Boston Pierogis and Maurer’s famous bittersweet ice cream, both made in Shamokin.
Among the beers on tap are Woodchuck Cider, Stegmaier Pumpkin Ale, Spatzen/Marzen Oktoberfest lager and Yuengling.
“The owners, Dennis and Coleen, are great people and really support live music,” Derk said. “Lost Mined has live music every Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and usually has an open mic one Sunday a month. They are in the process of building a brewery behind the restaurant and are very close to completion, hoping to open in the next few weeks.”
Watch for weekly dinner specials at “Lost Mined Brewing Company” on Facebook.