SHAMOKIN — Have a hankering for the crispy, savory taste of bacon? Immerse yourself in the event made just for you.
Heritage Restaurant, on Market Street, Shamokin, is hosting Bacon Lover’s Day on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m.
“Everyone else always celebrates the known holidays,” said Tyanna Marge, general manager at Heritage Restaurant. “We’re trying to bring some light to the smaller, less-known holidays and also bring some fun to Shamokin.”
For Heritage’s first celebration of Bacon Lover’s day, most of the fun will take place outside, where the block between Market and Coal Streets will be closed to traffic.
“We were looking at weekends to do an event, and Aug 20 is actually National Bacon Lover’s Day,” said Sarah Shepard, member of the Go Shamokin events committee. “So we ran with that theme. We figured it was an awesome theme because everyone loves bacon, and it’s easy to do a bacon themed menu. We also had a petting zoo reach out to us, and he has pigs with bacon themed names.”
Heritage Restaurant will offer bacon-themed items on their menu, including bacon jalapeno stuffers (10 percent discount that day), bacon-wrapped scallops, candied bacon and other treats created by Chef Jayce Marge. Even the bartenders will get into the spirit of the day, with alcohol-bacon-themed drinks.
“We’re going to try to run it like a 90s-style block party,” Tyanna Marge said.
Attendees can enjoy Pick a Pig (like a duck pond, but with rubber piggies in the water), Pick-a-Pop lollipop game and other such activities. Craft and direct sales vendors will be set up outside with items for purchase.
“We’ll have corn hole boards set up just so people can have some fun,” Marge said. “We really want to reach all ages and get people involved in the community.”
In September they’re looking at doing a 90s theme party, Marge said, adding that Shepard has been a big help in planning creative events.
“We were looking to do more events in Shamokin,” Shepard said. “We want to give people another reason to get out of the house, and they can still take precautions with COVID.”
While in town, she suggested people should check out the murals, especially the new one at Claude Kehler Park on West Arch Street, which is nearing completion.
“Also at Claude Kehler Park, we have a community garden that has been blooming beautifully this year,” she said.
Shamokin’s famous “99 Steps” are nearing completion, and walkers are encouraged to check out an app called Ready, Set, Fit. Walking tours explore the town’s monuments, murals and the connection between Shamokin and Thomas Edison history.
“I always suggest Bamse Coffee and Roaster and the museum inside, along with Covered Bridge Brewhaus and Lost Mined Brewing,” Shepard said. “Lost Mined now has their own beers on tap. A lot of work has been happening, especially downtown.”
For more information, visit “Heritage Restaurant” on Facebook.
