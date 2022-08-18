SUNBURY — If you’ve never been to the Northumberland County Fair, you’re missing out on great food and fun, according to Matt Reader, board president.
Reader said of all the fairs he’s visited (and there have been a lot of fairs), he has to agree that the Northumberland County Fair truly is, as some say, “The Best Little Fair in Pa.”
This year’s fair begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and runs through Aug. 27 at the fair grounds on Seven Points Road.
So, just what makes this fair the best?
“My wife and I travel to a lot of different fairs,” said Reader. “Being on the board allows me to travel around to other fairs for free. I have my own rating system for the various fairs and I consider atmosphere, parking, food and entertainment. I’ll admit, we may not check all the boxes, but we check a lot of them. We offer free admission, parking and entertainment and we try to pick the best food stands.”
Though he wishes there could be even more food vendors, Reader said they’re limited on space and availability.
“We have excellent food,” he said, noting that last year he was told by a producer at a local news station that they have the “best fair food.”
“We do the best we can and we are very fortunate and lucky that I have a wonderful Fair board to work with,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of people, but we get the job done.”
Mary Anne Troutman, board member, noted there is plenty for everyone at the Northumberland County Fair.
Beginning Wednesday, she said, the Mid Penn Tractor Pullers return to the track for the seventh year at 6:30 p.m.
“The classes range from youth to super stock,” said Troutman.
Local pullers will be competing for prize money and bragging rights.
At the same time, baked goods will be on sale.
“We have so many wonderful bakers competing for the blue ribbon every year,” said Troutman. “And we are offering you a taste of the best.”
The remainder of the week boasts Mutton Bustin’, a pet costume parade and contest featuring a special guest judge, and the Farmer Triathlon, which asks participants to stack and/or throw hay bales and a pedal tractor competition. The event has divisions for adult males and females as well as for youth boys and girls.
In addition, the fair will introduce a wide variety of entertainment including Ed Krepps, R.A.T.L., “The Singing Mailman,” Kenny Jenkins and the Good Little Americans, and Michigan songwriter and Country Music Association member, Donald Benjamin and the Donald Benjamin Band, Chris Trasatti and the All Star Band, Jay Smar, Nate Myers and The Aces.
New this year is the Corn Hole Tournament, set to kick off with registration at 10 a.m. Saturday. It will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. For more information on the event, search for Packer Island Corn Hole on Facebook.
If that’s not enough for you, there will also be a variety of great food vendors and lots of games for the kids.
“These are not the kind of games you’ve got to worry about getting ripped off,” said Reader. “They’re fair with their games and good with the kids.”
Each day will have a General Store set-up and operating, filled with a variety of raffle prizes and a new Northumberland County t-shirt for this year.
Stick around Saturday night for the chance to see the annual fair end with a bang with an amazing fireworks show, said Reader.
“I have to say it’s the most popular thing about the fair,” he said. “The fireworks display set for Saturday night in years past has lasted 30 minutes — and it was a continuous pounding of fireworks.”
The fair is held on Seven Points Road, Sunbury. Parking is available across the road from the entrance. Parking and admission is free, so be sure to “bring your family, friends and your smiles to the Northumberland County Fair, ‘The Best Little Fair in PA.’”
To see a complete list of events and entertainment scheduled and information about specific exhibits or activities for the 2022 Northumberland County Fair, visit www.nocofair.com.