Iron muscle will be on display, guided by iron wills and high hopes.
The Snyder County Tractor Pullers Association will sponsor its second home tractor pull at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association showgrounds, Old Colony Road, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Pullers from local areas and around the state compete against each other in points pulls. Last year, Katelyn Hauck, of Winfield, won the SCTPA Farm Stock Points Champion, becoming the first female champion in Snyder County. She drives an International 1066 she calls Lil Stinker II.
Asked what she thinks keeps fans coming to the tractor pulls, Hauck said, “I think they want to see horsepower, to be honest.”
Jeff Radel, president of the SCTPA, agreed.
“It’s power. People want to see what power the pullers have,” Radel said. “They come to see their neighbors going out on the track, see who can get the farthest.”
Families are welcome at the alcohol-free event, and children 12 and younger are admitted free of charge.
“It feels great to win, but it’s really more of the family aspect,” Hauck said. “Our family gets to hang out, which is great. And just the enjoyment of driving the tractor.”
Classes consist of 13,000 Farm Stock (SCTPA Points), 10,500 Hot Stock (SCTPA Points), 8,500 2.5 Diesel 4x4 (SCTPA Points), 8,700 Limited Pro/9,500 Super Farm , 8,000 Limited Pro Diesel (3.0 Smooth Bore) (SCTPA Points), 10,000 Open and the ever-popular 8,000 Run What Ya Brung (RWYB).
The pulling sled will be provided by Crouse Sled Rental. Food vendors include sausage, hamburgers, French fries, ice cream, etc.