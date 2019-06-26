Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.