For nearly half a century, the people of Northumberland and the surrounding region have looked forward to good food, good entertainment and an overall good ole’ small town celebration during the week of July 4.
King Street Park and other locations throughout downtown Northumberland will once again come alive with the beloved, traditional festivities during the 47th Annual Pineknotter Days from July 1 to 5.
According to Jeffrey Kimball, who co-chairs the event along with Mike McWilliams, the event began in 1973, a year after the town’s bicentennial celebration.
The people had such a great time celebrating the bicentennial, Kimball said, they wanted to continue celebrating year after year. Since then, Pineknotter Days has always been held the week of July 4.
In 1990, the Kiwanis Club of Northumberland-Point Township began sponsoring the event. According to Kimball, the association overseeing the event was having trouble, like many organizations do, getting volunteers. Several of the volunteers were also members of the Kiwanis Club, and out of that a partnership was born.
Each year, the Kiwanis Club distributes the event’s proceeds to about 20 to 30 local programs and projects, including the Boy and Girl scouts and the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library.
Events of the week actually begin this Saturday with a Soapbox Race at 8 a.m. at King and Fourth streets, sponsored by the Northumberland Police Department. On Sunday, a Pinemudder for kids will be held at Pineknotter Park (2 p.m. for ages 9 to 13, and 2:15 for ages 4 to 8), sponsored by 17857.org. A community church service will be held at 7 p.m. at the King Street Gazebo, led by Amazing Grace Community Church and Sunbury Bible Church. On Monday, Re-Creation will provide entertainment between 7 and 10 p.m., following the presentation of the Pineknotter Good Citizen Award at 7 p.m. and the presentation of the Pineknotter of the Year Award at 8 p.m.
Jay Muller, director of Re-Creation, based in Port Trevorton, said they will have seven singers on stage, as well as two technicians, performing their current show, “Classic”, which includes music genres such as big band, rock ‘n roll, country swing, and retro alongside high-energy dance and choreography and costumes. The group, which performs at veterans hospitals throughout the country, also ends each show with a grand patriotic finale.
Re-Creation has been around for 45 years, with each year offering a new show and new, talented young people. They may tour the nation, but Pineknotter Days has become a longstanding tradition — at least 35 years — that gives them a rest from travel and a chance to perform much closer to home. Not only are the logistics easier for the group when they can perform so close, Muller said, this gives family members of the young Pennsylvania singers a chance to come and see the program without having to travel so far.
Also performing this year will be returning bands Memory Lane on Wednesday, Frank Wicher on July 4, and Lucky Afternoon on July 5. New to the stage this year will be Top Shelf, a band from Williamsport, on Tuesday. Entertainment will be offered from 7 to 10 p.m. each night.
The popular annual car show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
On July 4, the also always popular craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with approximately 70 vendors already registered. A balloon artist will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A chicken barbecue, offered by the Point Township Fire Company, will be served beginning at 11 a.m., and an art show featuring local artists will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Little House on Third Street (also open from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly).
Concessions will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. each night, and Bingo is available from 6 to 10 p.m. A shuttle service is available Monday through Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.
Kimball said Pineknotter Days, which draws about 10,000 people each year, continues to be an event aimed at providing “a good time of fellowship and friendship, and food and entertainment” for all who come. For many, it has also become an annual reunion. Kimball said he looks forward each year to seeing old classmates.
Currently, Kimball lives in Lewisburg, but he lived in Northumberland for most of his life and has many great memories.
“I love the small-town atmosphere,” he said. “Everybody knows almost everybody else in town. It’s a great town to live in.”
He became part of the Pineknotter Days Association in 1981 and began serving as co-chair in 1982.
“Pineknotter” became a nickname for Northumberland residents years ago when there was a rivalry between the then separate Northumberland and Sunbury school district football teams. The Sunbury Owls were also nicknamed “juggy-rums” after the frogs that lived in the swamps in the upper part of the town. In return, the people of Sunbury called the people of Northumberland “pine knots” because of the town’s many pine trees. The people of Northumberland were said to be “as tough as pine knots,” Kimball said.