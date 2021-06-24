SUNBURY — The Annual Judged Susquehanna Art Society Show will be back and in person this year. Local artists are encouraged to start preparing their entries now for the August event.
After COVID shutdowns last year pushed the popular show to an online format for society member artists only, the show will return to its normal platform this year, inviting member and non-member artists alike from throughout Pennsylvania to share their masterpieces.
Now in its 41st year, the show will display artwork from Aug. 10 to 19 in the community room at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., during regular library hours. The show will also be open during the Sunbury River Festival on Friday, Aug. 13 until 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed Sunday, Aug. 15.
A final decision on whether to hold an opening reception will be made in July. Awards will be announced on the art show’s opening day.
Entries will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4, and 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5, at the library.
“It was a challenge to continue safe activities for our group through the pandemic,” said Marilyn Paul, art society president, adding that some of the member artists continued to create art, while others found it difficult to concentrate and focus their creativity. Now, she said, with things looking up, the society’s members are excited to return to their member meetings and activities.
“Being able to host the in-person show is a great step in returning to sharing our art and experiences,” she said. “Research has shown that viewing art in a show or museum can lower anxiety, boost critical thinking skills and be an overall uplifting experience. I am excited to be able to visit and exhibit at galleries and art shows again. It is something I have truly missed.”
Sunbury artist Michele Heller agrees.
“The pandemic brought a halt to much of the time spent with other artists and to exhibiting artwork,” she said. “This show by the Susquehanna Art Society is tremendously important, both as an exhibit and as a symbol that opportunities to create together and to share our work are returning.”
Years ago, Heller was an art major at Millersville State College where her focus was painting, primarily watercolors. She returned to painting after retiring six years ago, joining watercolor classes at the YMCA Arts Center in Sunbury, which she said, “not only renewed my love of the medium but introduced me to a wonderful group of friends.” She has since also taken other classes and workshops, experimented with other media, and said she continues to grow as an artist. She and six others from the Arts Center have exhibited their work locally numerous times.
At the show in August, she will be exhibiting watercolors that she has painted within the past two years — mainly during the pandemic. Her work depicts scenes from photographs she has taken during trips in America and abroad.
According to Paul, the Annual Judged Art Show is the Susquehanna Art Society’s most popular and well-attended event.
“The best part of the show, in my opinion as well as many others, is the wonderful variety of work,” she said, adding that entries include creations from students through advanced artists in opaque and watercolor painting, photography, drawing, mixed media, sculpture, pottery, computer design, printmaking, glassworks, and more.
The show will be organized by three ability level classifications — advanced, intermediate and beginner. There will also be a student-level classification for ages 17 and younger.
Media categories in each level are: opaque (oils acrylic, pastel), watercolor, photography, and other (graphics, sculpture, mixed media).
One Best of Show will be awarded. Judges will award a first and second place in each level category, and honorable mention depending on entry numbers per category. Viewers’ votes will determine the winner of the Popular Choice award. Last year, the society presented $2,200 in prize money.
Artwork will be judged by Lori Kershner, professional artist and adjunct faculty in art at Susquehanna University, and Deb Stabley, professional artist and arts and ceramics faculty at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Entrance fee for members and students is $5 per item, up to three entries. Non-members’ fee is $10 per item with up to three entries accepted.
Works to be hung must be dry, suitably framed with hanging wires, no saw tooth hangers, and be ready for display. They may not measure more than 48 inches in any direction. Pedestals or other suitable bases or methods for displaying large free-standing works must be supplied by the artist. Tables are available for smaller 3D works.
All works must be in their original media — no copies or interpretations from other stories. The participant must certify the originality and freedom from copyright of art being entered. Artwork must have been completed within the last two years and not previously exhibited at the Annual Judged SAS show.
For more information, visit www.susqueartsociety.org or call Marilyn Paul at 570-473-9942. Updates are also posted on the Susquehanna Art Society facebook page.