A production about a homicidal and vengeful barber might not be a musical that immediately comes to mind as a “must-perform” show, but for Shamokin Area High School Musical Director Kevin Styer, it was.
And so, the time was right for “Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: School Edition.”
“I just needed to find the right time and the right students. We look at what students we have from the previous shows and who would be returning and decide what would be the best show for that potential group,” Styer said. “Sweeney challenges our students and gives them an opportunity to expand their acting skills.”
The musical, written by Stephen Sondheim, was a difficult undertaking for the cast and crew, because of a vocally challenging score.
“The music itself is not a typical score for high school students. We had to spend several rehearsals working on the musical at the beginning,” Styer said. “Also, with the music, there were many timing issues that had to be worked out.”
Owen Amato, the 11th-grader who played the antagonist Judge Turpin, said the counting for each song was difficult for him to master in rehearsal — especially for the “Pirelli’s Miracle Elixir” number, which combined complicated notes and counting.
Not only is the timing complex, but songs pushed singers to challenging vocal ranges. Junior Alaina Glowatski, who played Johanna, said “Kiss Me Part Two” was a difficult number to master because there were two different melodies and a wide vocal range involved.
“(Epiphany) is the number where I do scream and that really hurt my vocals for the rest of the show, but I got through it and everything was a-OK,” said Jacob Erdman, the junior who played the title character of Sweeney Todd.
He said Styer pushed him to really become the character he played and to really embody everything about Sweeney in all his ways and mannerisms.
Most of the students credited Styer and his wife, Sharon Styer, with helping them achieve the necessary level of complexity.
Also difficult was the set design.
For the production, Dan Shuman and Ken Kuznicki built a two-story barbershop/pie shop that rotated 360 degrees to show the interior and exterior of the central locations — a feature that garnered much praise from The Daily Item’s reviewer Jove Graham.
“The creation of the set took some time to create. It was not until the week before the show that we started using the barber chair,” Kevin Styer said, referring to the stage mechanism that drops actors from the second story of the set. “It takes time to create the magic.”
But he wouldn’t reverse his decision to do “Sweeney Todd,” given the chance.
“Despite the difficulty of the show, it was an incredible experience and a success,” he said. “The response from the community was overwhelming.”