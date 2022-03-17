CATAWISSA — Personal loss and a desire to share a story with students and audience members guided the selection of a play that speaks to the value of families, kindness and appreciating what each life offers.
Southern Columbia Area High School will present “Big Fish” at four performances: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. All performances take place at Southern Columbia Area High School, on 810 Southern Dr., Catawissa.
In Letha Stone’s Musical Production class, students explore different musicals each year.
“I ran across this musical of ‘Big Fish’ and fell in love with the music and the meaning behind the show,” said Stone, choral and musical director at Southern Columbia Area High School, adding that she’s wanted to do this show for about four years.
Stone hoped to produce “Big Fish” last year, but the school could not permit live audiences. When permission was granted this year, she decided it was time for this play.
“I always get a feeling about a show,” Stone said. “I knew this was the right show to do. This summer my mother became suddenly sick with cancer, and she passed away my first week of school. During her life, she always did things for others, gave to charities, and was so very kind. This was important to her.
“At the funeral, all these people that she knew and did things for, came to honor her. It was a great celebration of life. This was my sign that it was time to do the show ‘Big Fish.’ The students needed to tell a wonderful story with fantastic voices and share their ‘Big Fish’ story to others.”
In the play, traveling salesman Edward Bloom, man of ambition, meets a witch and learns how he is going to die, so he lives his life to the fullest, Stone said. During his travels, he meets a mermaid and a giant, saves a town, works at a circus, gets shot out of a cannon, and meets the love of his life, Sandra, who loves daffodils.
“When he comes home, he spends his life spinning ‘Big Fish’ tales,” Stone said. “His son, Will, doesn’t know what is real or just a story. This is a father’s story, a son’s journey, and it becomes life’s epic adventure. Live life to the fullest and dream big.”
Dylan Kramer, a senior, plays the character of Edward Bloom.
“I think the audience will enjoy how Edward Bloom is someone who is larger than life,” Kramer said. “And how he is someone who is kind and really sees the good in people.”
The character of Sandra Bloom is played by Lauren Rovito, also a 12th-grader.
“I think the audience will like how motherly Sandra is and how much she cares about her family,” Rovito said. “The audience can resonate with her by remembering memories and big life moments with their own families and having those close connections.”
A third senior, Kianna Rizzo, plays Will’s fiancée, Josephine.
“I believe the audience will enjoy the fact that Josephine is curious as to what Edward’s life is all about, so she listens thoroughly to all his stories,” Rizzo said. “On the other hand, she is a mediator to most of Edward and Will’s fights, till it all ties together in the end.”
Senior Lauren Smith plays The Witch.
“The Witch holds a key part in setting the tone of Edward’s story; she helps to solidify a plot that would otherwise be elusive,” Smith said. “I think what the audience will remember most about The Witch is her big personality and voice.”
“I am most excited to have people see the talented students we have in the musical department at SCA and Encore,” she said. “They amaze me every day and are putting so much into making ‘Big Fish’ a show that will touch the heart of so many. I would have to say that ‘Big Fish’ is one of my favorites.”
Like other high school musical directors, Stone’s biggest fear was the wellbeing of her students. She prayed they would stay healthy throughout rehearsals. COVID-19 cast its own shadow on the play, but nothing the actors and crew members could not overcome.
“We found ways to adapt the way we taught the students,” Stone said. “Considering everything, I felt that as long as we followed protocol and guidelines, we could keep moving on. Wearing masks to sing was a challenge, but we did it and our concert went very well.”
With pandemic restrictions finally easing this year, she is looking forward to a live performance in front of a live audience, which shows the students that what they are doing matters.
“By performing in front of a live audience there is an excitement that can’t be described, not only for the performer, but also for the audience,” Stone said. “I’ve always told my students that it doesn’t matter if there is one person or 400 people in the audience. If for these few moments we can bring joy to the lives of someone else, then we have done our job and they should be proud.”
