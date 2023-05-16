Southern Columbia Area School District’s musical director Lexi Holtzman wanted her cast and crew to enjoy performing a musical above all else.
“I told the students day one that we are there to have fun, make memories and then make a musical production as well. But the most important thing is for them to have fun and enjoy the process,” she said.
According to The Daily Item’s reviewer Anna Wiest, their enjoyment was evident. Wiest noted how much several members of the cast really leaned into their roles, including Alasia Gaines, Saira Sodergen, Sarah Eyer, Josh Lahr, Bryce Turner and Owen Eyer.
The high school’s Encore program had a lot of newbies this year — including, in some ways, Holtzman herself, who was stepping into the role of a director for the first time. Her own greenness guided her decision for Southern Columbia’s students to perform “Bye Bye Birdie” because she was so familiar with it.
“I personally know the show very well, so with this being my first year as a director, I wanted to do a show I knew like the back of my hand,” Holtzman said.
She also felt the program had the students to play the parts incredibly well. And, according to Wiest, they did. In her review, Wiest noted how much several members of the cast really leaned into their roles, including Alasia Gaines, Saira Sodergen, Sarah Eyer, Josh Lahr, Bryce Turner and Owen Eyer.
“The students did their own research on their characters and really analyzed the script. They were allowed some spin on their characters here and there and they had a blast doing it,” Holtzman said.
She said she never had to worry about the students once because they were so wonderful to work with. They were dedicated to putting on the best show they could, vocally and physically.
“The dance numbers were especially hard for me, but in the end, I got the steps and I am super proud of myself for nailing the numbers for my own sake as well as the audience members’ enjoyment and for my fellow castmates,” said Bryce Turner, a senior, who played songwriter Albert Peterson.
He credited the show’s Music Director Nick McWilliams for being supportive when there were questions or rough spots.
“He was right there to tell me that it’ll get better, it will be fine and to shake it off and try again,” Turner said.
Holtzman said she and McWilliams are trying to grow their music and drama programs, so Encore and “Bye Bye Birdie” were a chance for the pair of them to show both new and veteran performers and production team members what they had to offer.
“There were definitely times I pushed them and challenged them, but the students were and are thankful for the push,” Holtzman said. “They realize that is what makes a really successful show.”