CATAWISSA — What do you do when your one hope for success in music production is drafted? Or when the sexy superstar singer you idolize has to head off to join the army? “Put On A Happy Face.”
Southern Columbia Area High School’s musical/drama group, Encore, will present “Bye Bye Birdie” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening at 7 p.m. in the high school on Southern Drive.
“Bye Bye Birdie” tells the story of songwriter Albert Peterson, who has abandoned the gentle love songs he once wrote to pursue bigger money with seedier tunes that sell better in the music industry, and he’s put all his hopes on the up-and-coming, hip-swiveling rock star and teen idol, Conrad Birdie. When Birdie is drafted into the army, Peterson’s longtime girlfriend comes up with a last-ditch publicity stunt that she hopes will also inspire Albert to write the songs she knows he’s still got in him and give one lucky, random girl a chance to share with Birdie “One Last Kiss.”
Lexi Holtzman, elementary general music high school choir teacher at Southern Columbia, said audiences will enjoy “Bye Bye Birdie” for its music, nostalgia, energetic dances and comedic relief.
“It is also loosely based on Elvis Presley being drafted into the army, a time where most of our audience members remember in their own history,” Holtzman said. “Also, our audience members love to see the other activities our students are participating in. With Southern being a fantastic school for sports, it is great for our community, and our students, to know that there are hardworkers as well in the Music and Arts Department.”
Sophomore Saira Sodergren plays Kim MacAfee, Conrad Birdie’s Number One fan and the lucky girl who gets his “One Last Kiss.”
“Kim is a young teenager in love, a phase in life a lot of our audience members have gone through,” Sodergren said. “Whether they are still with their high school loves or not, we have all dealt with our ‘first love.’”
The role of “the high-strung, worry-wart” Albert Peterson, Conrad’s manager, is played by senior Bryce Turner.
“Albert tries to be calm and cool on the outside, but on the inside he is pretty eccentric,” Turner said. “His stress hits an all-time high when chaos ensues in the show, and I feel like he can relate to audience members on some of the same level. At some point in our lives we all try to play it cool, but on the inside we are freaking out just a bit!”
Holtzman noted that the Encore Southern stage has a lot of new faces this year, giving her hope for a strong future for the group even as this one impresses her daily.
“We have a very tight-knit cast,” she said. “They’re all friends so it is pure fun all the time. We enjoy playing ice breaker games before rehearsals and enjoy laughing at one another’s lines on stage. It helps the actors and actresses grow in their roles and form stronger friendships as well. Also, the Shriners Scene ... you just have to come see it in person, what can I say?”
Both Sodergren and Turner talked about how their characters grow throughout the course of the story.
“Kim is so ready to grow up and is rushing being a teenager,” Sodergren said. “She realizes throughout the show that growing up isn’t all it is cracked up to be.”
“Without giving the show away, at the end Albert realizes what is truly important in life and does everything he can to make sure he has that ‘happy ending’ everyone deserves,” Turner said.
Holtzman is looking forward to showing off the talents of the cast and crew for their schoolmates and family members.
“There is so much incredible talent in Southern’s Music and Arts, and this is these students’ time to shine,” she said. “They are doing a fantastic job, especially under new leadership. These actors and actresses really took a chance on a new director and all their hard work, dedication, and passion is paying off and showing in this show. I am so incredibly proud of them, and the community should be as well.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.onthestage.tickets/ show/12-1234567/ 63c033a642555d3eba0828cb.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com