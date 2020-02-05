Night to Shine — a special needs prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation — is being held Friday at the Sunbury Bible Church. Nearly 120 people ages 14 and older with special needs are expected to participate.
The prom runs from 6-9 p.m. Guests will enter on a red carpet and will be greeted by the paparazzi. Doors open at 5 p.m. Every guest is crowned king or queen of the prom at approximately 7:50 p.m.
More than 300 volunteers are participating, and each guest will have his/her own “buddy.”
Night to Shine not only gives every guest a chance to feel extra special, but allows each to have fun in an environment created especially for his/her needs.
“As a parent of a child with special needs, I know personally how important feeling like one of the girls is,” said Deb Brubaker. “Everyone needs to have friends and feel special. Night to Shine provides that.”
After guests arrive on the red carpet and are checked in, they can go to the salon for a few touch-ups, receive either a corsage or boutonniere, have formal photos taken, etc. During the evening, guests can enjoy music, dancing, good food, crafts, therapy dogs, a game room, fun photos and a professional caricaturist.
This event is free and made possible by the Tim Tebow Foundation and donations from the community.
“The community support has been amazing,” said Brubaker. “Word has spread about this event and it seems almost everyone wants to help. We couldn’t be more grateful.
“Pastor Mike Miller and I have been working since October with a committee of 50 planning Night to Shine.”
The Sunbury Bible Church will be one of approximately 700 churches around the world holding Night to Shine.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Brubaker at 570-850-5662 or humming@ptd.net