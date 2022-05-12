LEWISBURG — When an event keeps growing, that just shows how popular and appreciated it is, and that’s what’s happened with the Spring Festival Craft Show.
The annual craft show will be held Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West on North 15th Street, across from the tennis courts and pool.
“We have a wide assortment of talented artists and crafters attending,” said Karen Teichman, part of C & K’s Unique Creations & Events, which hosts the craft show. “I think that speaks highly of our attempts to lay out a quality, fun event. Most Spring Festival participants have been at C&K’s previous events and are very popular with the community. It never ceases to amaze me, the talent found in our valley.”
In its sixth year, the Spring Festival Craft Show was previously held at the Lewisburg Farmers Market, but is opening this year at the Recreation Park. Overflow parking for the event will be available at the nearby Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, just off 15th Street behind the Giant Food Store.
A shuttle van will run between the Miller Center parking lot and the Spring Festival. Just follow signs for the shuttle.
“We are working with 100 artists, crafters, food vendors, performers and entertainers,” Teichman said.
Among the vendors are a variety of businesses offering wood products: hand-turned wooden bowls, pens, furniture, door signs, decor and more.
“Artists range from fine art to folk art,” Teichman said. Some of the items vendors will offer include candles, dog and pet supplies, photography, macramé, fabric items, and, she adds adorable doll clothes by Holly’s Handbags and bows for little girls by Charlie’s Bowtique. She also said there will be “plants, pottery, a variety of wreaths and home decor, and beautiful jewelry, including Greek Stones wire-wrapped jewelry made from stones Barbara Bobotas finds on the islands of Greece!”
Jim and Kelly Clark, of JC Clayworkx, will once again have their pottery and wire-turned trees. Janet Masser will offer handmade greeting cards, while LuAnn Kush’s Pieces of Silver will present silver jewelry, along with leather and hammered and beaded jewelry makers.
“We even have the Crossleys’ ‘Of Wood and Stone,’ with their raw crystals, jewelry, wire sculptures and fine worked wood products,” Teichman said. “And I don’t want to forget Beds to Benches. Great benches for the porch or inside. Overall, more than 85 artists and crafters will be on hand, more than we can list here.”
Fine artist Valerie Moyer, of Beaver Springs, will display prints and paintings, many of them featuring local areas of interest.
Show to have demonstrations, entertainment and foodDemonstrations will take place throughout the park. Brad Gray a blacksmith and local physician, will be set up at the southern end of the field demonstrating the art of blacksmithing. At the west end, Greg Peachy will create chainsaw-carved statues.
“He creates small to extremely large sculptures from tree trunks and limbs,” Teichman said, mentioning a black bear he sold to a customer who set it up near New Columbia. “Look to your right at the top of the hilltop on Route 15, in New Columbia, and you can see the bear watching out over Route 15!”
Peter Gardner, the Chair Man of Union County, will demonstrate caning, rush and weaving chairs. Local author Ron Bonett will be available to talk about his recent publication. Moving Art by Mrs. T will provide face painting for young to old attendees. Scott Fritz, the Balloon Guy, will craft balloons for children. Dea Schader, SHARE housing counselor with Union Snyder County Area on Aging and Echo Housing, will have sand art and other fun projects and activity sheets for all ages.
“There will be something for everybody,” Teichman said.
Tammy St. Clair, of Tammy SC Home Décor & More, has attended Teichman’s craft shows for a number of years. People are especially drawn to her door hangers and shadow boxes.
“From a vendor’s perspective, it’s very well organized. From a shopper’s perspective, I like that there are so many different kinds of things there,” St. Clair said, noting activities for kids and musical entertainment. “It’s almost like a little festival all in itself.”
Music will be provided by DJ Ray, with Shockwave Sounds, and performances will include tae kwon do, gymnastics, an acting skit and dancers, all at the Sail Pavilion — look for the bright, blue sail roof — on North 15th Street.
Mud Club Kids Preschool, Lewisburg, will provide nature activities for children.
“Our Spring Festival is right next to the creek, and there’s lots of vegetation and fish in the small stream, so Mud Club Kids wanted to get involved,” Teichman said. “They will have fun nature activities to do.”
Food vendors will satisfy almost any taste, with Son-Rise Meats’ hamburgers and hot dogs, gourmet grilled cheese from We B Cheesin,’ and Tuscany Cooking, featuring fried dough with sauce and meatballs.
“Don’s Authentic Cheesesteaks is a wonderful lunch, plus his omelets are amazing in the morning,” Teichman said. “Also try Deena’s family recipe BBQ with Chip LaRue Sweet BBQ food trailer. Best added side dish: cactus fries by the Windy Wagon!”
Teichman also recommended Dutchman’s Kettlecorn (“Probably the best in the valley,” she said.), Pa Pa Dave’s Cotton Candy “offering the best treat of childhood, made onsite.” Cheesecake from Cheese Louise, shaved ice treats, cookies and other goodies are scattered throughout the field.
For more information, visit “C & K’s Unique Creations & Events” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com