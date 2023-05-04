DANVILLE — Artists, crafters and musicians join with local school students and a number of community groups to fill the day with beauty, entertainment and fun.
The 37th annual Spring Fling, hosted by the Danville Business Alliance, will take place Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Danville.
“We are excited to bring Spring Fling back to Danville this year,” said Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance. “It’s a great opportunity for families to come together, enjoy the outdoors and have some fun. We are hosting over 240 food, craft, and nonprofit vendors joining our local businesses in our downtown.”
Attendees can browse among a wide range of handcrafted items, including jewelry and accessories, woodwork, ceramics and pottery, fine art, handmade soaps, lotions and candles, henna, pet portraits, caricature drawings, birdhouses, home décor, plants and planters and more.
“It’s the perfect opportunity to find a unique and special gift for mom for Mother’s Day,” Dressler said.
In a more unusual activity, Robert Lee, of Millville, will do an outhouse, or privy, dig in a private lot near the corner of Mill Street and Lower Mulberry. He hopes to find old bottles and other artifacts from what he believes is a defunct outhouse location.
Children will enjoy a number of activities, along with a bounce house and other inflatables.
Local restaurants and a variety of food and drink vendors will offer everything from Egyptian, South American and Puerto Rican foods to Monster Beef Sandwiches, BBQ, pizza, hamburgers, cheesesteaks and other grilled fare, as well as ice cream, coffee and lemonade.
Dan McDonough, the owner of EJK Concessions, in Mountain Top, will bring a truck with potato pancakes, haluski and pierogis, and another with Junior’s Cheesecake and cupcakes — which McDonough raved about.
“I tell people, once you try it, you’ll never eat any of the other stuff that’s out there,” he said.
His third concession is an orange/lemonade stand housed in an iconic, fiberglass orange. Having participated in the Spring Fling for at least 10 years, he’s grown to look forward to his visits in Danville.
“It’s a very country atmosphere, very supported by the town community,” he said. “And there’s plenty of vendors for everybody to get something to eat. Or a craft.”
Live music in Canal Park will feature local entertainers Kate Woodruff, Komotion Dance Program, Danville High School and Middle School Jazz Bands, Kathy and Frank Delucca, John Sweeney & Scott Douglas, and Woody Wolfe. The Hometown Puppets will be in front of Booth Theater.
“We’re so excited to have the Danville High School and Middle School Jazz Bands performing at this year’s Spring Fling,” Dressler said. “They are an incredibly talented group of young musicians, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear them.”
The Spring Fling also gives nonprofit organizations an opportunity to demonstrate the giving spirit of the Danville community.
“Nonprofits play a crucial role in supporting our community and help to improve the quality of life for residents,” Dressler said. “Some participating nonprofits include the SPCA, Columbia-Montour Boy Scouts of America, Legion Post 40, Danville Area Arts Council, Danville Head Start, and the Good Samaritan.”
The festivities take place on Mill Street, Lower Mulberry to Ferry Street, a portion of East and West Mahoning streets, West Market Street to Rooney Avenue, and East Market to Ferry Street. These streets will be closed to traffic to provide a safe and enjoyable environment.
“Spring Fling is a great way to support the local community and celebrate the spring season,” Dressler said. “We’re grateful to our sponsors and volunteers for helping to make this event possible.”
The Danville Business Alliance extended a special thanks to this year’s sponsors: Geisinger, Merck and the Columbia-Montour Visitor’s Bureau.
For more information or to become a sponsor or volunteer, please visit www.visitdanvillepa.org or contact the Danville Business Alliance at 570-284-4503.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com