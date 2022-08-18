SUNBURY — A music festival originally scheduled for this weekend was canceled, but event organizers still have a fun weekend planned for music lovers.
Spyglass Ridge Winery, on Carroll Road, kicks off a weekend of 90s music with two bands, Fastball and Fuel, on Friday, and wraps it up with Lit and Everclear on Saturday. With both events, gates open at 5 p.m. with a warm-up band.
“It’s a 90s weekend,” said Leanne McNamee, events coordinator at Spyglass Ridge Winery. “All four of these bands were big in the 90s. They bring a whole new era to a whole new age group.”
Formed in 1994 in Austin, Texas, Fastball consists of Miles Zuniga, vocals and guitar; Tony Scalzo, vocals, bass, keyboards and guitar; and Joey Shuffield, drums and percussion. Hits include “The Way,” “Out of My Head,” “I Will Never Let You Down” and “You’re An Ocean.”
With their first album together in 18 years, Ånomåly, Fuel is made up of founder, guitarist, and songwriter Carl Bell and longtime drummer Kevin Miller, joined by John Corsale, lead vocals and guitar; Mark Klotz, guitar and vocals; and Tommy Nat on bass and vocals. Hits include “Hemorrhage (In My Hands),” “Shimmer,” “Bittersweet” and “Falls On Me.”
Lit, known for hits like “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Miserable,” “Zip-Lock” and “Lipstick & Bruises” originated in Orange County, California. The band consists of Ajay Popoff, lead vocals; Jeremy Popoff, lead guitar and vocals; Kevin Baldes on bass; and Taylor Carroll on drums.
With 2022 marking 30 years as a band, Everclear is in the middle of their North American 30th anniversary tour. Their hits include “Santa Monica,” “Father Of Mine,” “Wonderful,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Everything To Everyone” and “Heroin Girl.” The band consists of Art Alexakis, vocals and guitar; Davey French on guitar, Freddy Herrera on bass and Brian Nolan on drums.
The weekend will feature food trucks, some craft vendors and, of course, beverages from Spyglass Ridge Winery and Three Beards Brewery.
“Where do you actually see four of some of the greatest 90s bands in one location?” asked Tom Webb, owner of Spyglass Ridge Winery. “On top of that, Friday night with Fastball and Fuel will literally be our 100th Concert in the Backyard. People can come celebrate with the bands.”
Webb had hoped to celebrate the 100th concert with fireworks, but the weeks with so little rain make that a bit too risky.
“If it wasn’t a tinderbox, we’d have fireworks,” he said. “Unfortunately, Mother Nature didn’t cooperate.”
He hopes to host more of an anniversary celebration in September, when Get the Lead Out will perform.
McNamee looks forward to bringing the beloved 90s bands to Spyglass for different generations to enjoy together.
“These bands are new and different for older generations, but they were pretty special in the 90s,” she said. “It’s a special event for everyone to enjoy the music.”
