A Williamsport singer/songwriter and an Italian-born, Brooklyn-based guitar and harmonica player, are teaming up to bring several special shows to the area this month, featuring a wide variety of styles that they both love and know, and are known for.
Stacia Abernatha said she met Noé Socha on Beal Street in Memphis, during the International Blues Challenge in 2018. They both advanced as semi-finalists in the event.
“I heard him play as The Likho Duo with his good friend Cliff Schmitt on bass,” she said. “Their style of blues and performance in general was captivating to me. I introduced myself to Noé, and we stayed in touch since.”
Abernatha said they also performed a few shows together during the summer.
This month, they will be performing together at The Elk Creek Café & Aleworks in Millheim on Dec. 12, and Franco’s Lounge Restaurant & Music Club in Williamsport on Dec. 13. A private listening room concert will be held on Dec. 14 at Guitarley’s in Williamsport.
“We play an eclectic mix of tunes that we both enjoy performing,” Abernatha said, “including some interesting jazz numbers, blues, folk and country tunes.”
Their repertoire includes some original music as well as covers, including a “breathtaking” rendition, she said, of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Help Me’.
“We have a genuinely great time performing together,” Abernatha said, “taking improvisational liberties that keep the performance fresh and exciting from one tune to the next.”
She calls Socha a “unique musical prodigy”, adding that “Anyone who has seen Noé live has been hooked immediately — including me!”
Socha hales from the small town of Carpi, Italy. When he was a teen, he arrived in Boston to study at Berklee College of Music, where he was introduced to a program called the Assisted Music Technology Lab. What he learned opened up new possibilities for Socha, who is blind, as he learned to use technology that allows him to produce music on his own. He later taught the program and continues to advocate for other artists who deal with handicaps in the performance and music education industry.
Influenced by folk artists including Bob Dylan and Neil Young, Delta blues musicians such as Mississippi John Hurt, Muddy Waters, and Lightnin’ Hopkins, as well as a little of Jimi Hendrix, Socha has created his own signature sound that highlights his guitar and harmonica skills.
He won several awards at Berklee, including the “Jimi Hendrix Award” and the “Billboard Magazine Endowed Scholarship”. He has toured, performed and recorded with artists including Nona Hendrix (Labelle), Vernon Reid (Living Color), and GRAMMY Award-winners Javier Limón and Paula Cole.
He performs regularly at clubs in New York City, and in addition to singing as half of The Likho Duo, he leads a high-energy surf rock trio, The New York Gremmies, and serves as lead guitarist for a number of jazz, blues, rock and swing bands in NYC.
Abernatha’s style is defined as an eclectic mix, with her passion especially for Americana Roots. She has performed three consecutive years at The Billtown Blues Festival, and led The Billtown Blues Gospel Showcase in 2019. She has shared the stage with blues artists Tas Cru and The Nighthawks, and is an alum at The Silkroad’s Global Musician Workshop, performing with artists Abigail Washburn and Celia Woodsmith. She also plays regularly with local musician Sean Farley, and in a duo with Uptown Music Collective colleague Ben Geis. She also performs with blues guitarist Gabe Stillman. She will perform alongside Farley at the Elk Creek Café on Jan. 30.