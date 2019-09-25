When they first got together, the members of Steel Betty had no idea their side gig would turn into a full-time job.
However, the trio, which features David McD (guitar, vocals), Maddy Froncek (banjo, upright bass, vocals), and Micah Motenko (mandolin, piano, vocals), is now traveling the country sharing their love of bluegrass and folk music.
Described as offering flavors of bluegrass, folk, blues, Tex-Mex, Old Time music and classic country, Steel Betty is said to be a reflection of today’s American music scene.
These multi-instrumentalists capture the sounds and harmonies of Austin. The music of Bill Monroe, the Stanley Brothers, spirituals, the Conjunto tradition, and more highlight Steel Betty’s performances.
The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on Friday as part of Bucknell University’s Family Weekend.
McD, Froncek and Motenko met through mutual friends on the Austin music scene about four years ago. McD, who also serves as the band’s manager, said they put the band together as a way to make a little money on the side, as each member had already belonged to other bands.
“It wasn’t meant to be nearly as big as it has gotten to be,” said McD. “We’ve been around now for about four years, making original songs and performing a good deal of traditional bluegrass. We try to keep it pretty eclectic and diverse.”
This will be the band’s first trip to Lewisburg and McD said he is looking forward to it.
“Bluegrass is just so darn fun to play and is really challenging. It’s such a good avenue to connect with audiences because the music is honest and powerful,” he said. “It’s also pretty casual and informal — the band is all in this together and we like that aspect.”
Sabra Karr of Lewisburg, a self-described live music junkie, said she is looking forward to seeing Steel Betty perform.
“I probably attend two or three events at the Weis Center per year,” said Karr. “I do attend other bluegrass events as well. I have been to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival numerous times and also Rocky Grass in Lyons, CO.”
Locally Karr said she enjoys attending the Wednesday night bluegrass jam at Jerseytown Tavern.
“You will see Geisinger doctors up there playing the mandolin next to a professor from Bloomsburg (University) or an area cowboy/farmer,” she said. “There is some real musical talent here in the Valley — not just bluegrass.”
Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older, $10 for youth 18 and younger, $10 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $10 for non-Bucknell college students (limit 2).
Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.