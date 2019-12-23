Let your little ones know they’re not the only kids in the world hoping to stay awake all the way to midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Join the Lewisburg Children’s Museum for their Saturday Story Time as they read “The Night Before New Year’s,” by Natasha Wing, at noon on Saturday.
“Our story times are a really great way to get kids excited about reading,” said Marian Marchiori, director of the LCM.
Along with reading the story, which talks about children wanting to stay up on New Year’s Eve, kids at the museum will make a party popper craft to pop at their own New Year’s Eve celebration. The program is recommended for children ages 4 and up.
“It’s really nice to see the parents come and enjoy the story with their kids,” said Anna Lightman, visitor services coordinator. “In the holidays, it’s nice they can come and make a popper craft and celebrate the New Year.”
The story time program is included in general admission to the museum and only lasts one hour. Kids are then free to continue exploring and playing in the museum.
“It’s just a great way for families to spend some time together and read a story and make a craft,” Marchiori said.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is located at 815 Market St. in Lewisburg. Parking is available in the Dale Alley parking lot and along St. Louis Street. General admission is $8 per person. Enter at door #5.