WATSONTOWN — In the late 1700s and early 1800s, people in the central Susquehanna Valley traveled for miles every Sunday to go to church. They packed food for their journey, and after the service families would have picnics together in the grove.
This Sunday, the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society is offering an opportunity for visitors to experience that past-time at their 41st Annual Strawberry Festival at the Historic Warrior Run Church.
E. Jane Koch, vice president of the heritage society, said people come from near and far every year to enjoy the festival, where they love to gather and relax in the grove.
“They bring their chairs, sit there and visit,” she said. “It’s just a relaxing afternoon on a Sunday.”
Visitors can even enjoy an old-fashioned hymn sing, accompanied by the pump organ in the church at 1:30 p.m., and enjoy tours of the church and the adjacent cemetery.
The festival will also offer a variety of food to enjoy, including, of course, plenty of locally-grown strawberries. According to Cathy Metzger, co-chair of the event along with Daniel Phillips, the society was planning to get 250 quarts of strawberries for all the goodies to be offered on Sunday.
One of the most popular draws of the festival is the homemade ice cream. Approximately a dozen volunteers spend all day Saturday preparing it, Koch said, with old-fashioned ice-cream-making equipment.
There will also be strawberry pie, shortcake, and angel food cake with strawberries, as well as hamburgers, hot dogs, and the very popular ham barbecue.
The festival will also include an exhibit of antique cars by chapters of the AACA. In addition, the heritage society will have books and memorabilia for sale.
For the first time this year, the festival will be having a 50/50 raffle and a raffle basket.
“A lot of work goes into getting ready,” Metzger said, adding that it’s all worth it. “We enjoy having all the people there, seeing people we haven’t seen over the winter. Everybody seems to enjoy themselves under the trees in the grove. We’re hoping to have good weather and have a good turnout.”
The strawberry festival is one of two major fundraisers for the heritage society each year. According to Koch, now that the society owns the Historic Warrior Run Church, they are responsible for maintaining and restoring it, as well as the historical Hower-Slote House. The award-winning Heritage Days Festival is held the first Saturday and Sunday in October.
Through these events, Koch said, the public has the opportunity to both appreciate and help to preserve the area’s Revolutionary War Era history.