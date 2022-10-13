LEWISBURG — What if you had a full week to browse through dozens of artists’ work in a charming downtown, with activities and demonstrations thrown in? That’s just what you’ll find starting this weekend.
The Lewisburg Arts Council will host Stroll Through the Arts, a showcase of local artists, in a seven-day event starting Saturday at noon and running through Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg.
More than 50 Susquehanna Valley artists will display a variety of artwork, including ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, photographs, fine arts and even edible arts. Nearly 40 of the “Stroll Stops” will be set up on Market Street, between Second Street and Route 15.
Artwork will be displayed in store windows and inside the buildings. Artists will be available in various shops to meet and greet their customers this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
“As someone who has participated in Lewisburg’s Stroll Through the Arts for five years, I would happily recommend it to any local artist who is hoping for more exposure and interaction with folks who appreciate the arts,” said Carrie E. Sterling, a Susquehanna Valley artist.
Susan Ball Faeder is the owner of Quilters’ Express to Japan and also owned the Beckoning Cat, which offered items of Japanese culture in downtown Lewisburg from 2005 to 2012. For last year’s Stroll, she organized a “viewing party” for a number of friends, who started off with a glass of wine then walked downtown together to see her Barnes & Noble window display there.
“Viewing art is medicine for the soul,” she said. “Displaying art in your home is even better. Giving local art as a gift is unique and personal — and tells the receiver they are special.”
This year the Lewisburg Arts Council will incorporate activities into the Stroll on Saturday between noon and 4 p.m. Local authors will be available for book signings in the cafe at Barnes & Noble. Attendees to the Stroll will have a unique opportunity to see artist demos, with Elizabeth Burke at The Open Door Gallery, and Bill Wiist at Barnes & Noble.
Weather permitting, musicians, including local favorites Ryan Flannery and Taylor Fleming, will play live under the tent in front of the Lewisburg Post Office.
Don’t leave the kids at home: they’ll enjoy making their own art at the Stroll.
Two hands-on activities will run at the new Community Partnerships office at 328 Market St., including a kids’ activity led by Mud Club and an all-ages activity led by the Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG).
“A FLAG is like a Little Free Library, but for art,” said Farida Zaid, founder of FLAG in the Susquehanna Valley. “It is a small cabinet in a public outdoor space that’s unlocked for anyone to give or take a small piece of art.”
FLAG’s Altered Card Workshop will be held this Saturday from noonto 1:30 p.m.
“It is a fun chance for people from 5 to 95 to create art from playing cards through a variety of techniques — stencils, stamps, paper collage, marking and painting,” Zaid said. “The finished cards can be taken home, traded on site, or contributed to the Free Little Art Gallery. Participants will be invited to bring images they would like to use on their card, if they like.”Learn more about FLAG at www.freelittleartgalleriessv.org.
Kids three and older will also enjoy making bubble prints with their families at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum courtyard. Additionally, the Samek Art Museum’s Downtown Gallery will host an all-ages come-and-go collage/bead craft station in association with its current exhibit, Expanding Inward. Photo ops will be available throughout the downtown area.
Della Hutchison, president of the Lewisburg Arts Council, noted that 25 of this year’s Stroll artists have participated in previous years, but there are 12 newcomers. Including Lewisburg, artists come from as far as Bloomsburg, Beaver Springs, Williamsport, Montoursville and all points in between.
The Stroll Through the Arts also features collections of multiple artists. Photos from members of the Lewisburg Photography Club can be seen at the Community Partnerships Office. Brushstrokes Art Supplies and Framing will feature their own employees’ work, and the Lewisburg Area High School art students will have pieces at All-Star Bagels.
“It’s always great to collaborate with the downtown businesses,” said Hillary Cree, art teacher at the school. “My students were excited about getting to put their work on display.”
“This is a unique opportunity to enjoy the work of many of our local artists, meet many of them in person, and appreciate yet another unique event that makes Lewisburg a wonderful place to live or visit,” Zaid said. “Also, you often run into friends and acquaintances and find interesting things in shops you may never have visited before.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com